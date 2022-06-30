SMP VS LKK Dream11 Team Prediction: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for SMP VS LKK Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022

SMP VS LKK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SMP VS LKK Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match 8 between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings:

On Thursday, June 30, the Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) will take on the Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) in the eight-match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 (TNPL). The match will be played at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

SMP managed to snatch a victory out of the hands of Chepauk Super Gillies in their opening game. Star batter, Balchander Anirudh played an amazing knock which made him the Player of the Match. However, the SMP team needs to be more consistent over the full 40 overs if they want to challenge for the title in this tournament.

Lyca Kovai Kings lost their last opening match against Dindigul Dragons by 5 wickets. None of their batters were able to capitalize on promising starts. Batters Sai Sudharshan and Ashwin Venkataraman will be the two batters that LKK will be counting on against Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Ahead of the match between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings; here is everything you need to know:

SMP VS LKK Telecast

The match between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Lyca Kovai Kings will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

SMP VS LKK Live Streaming

The match between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings will be streamed live on Viacom18’s VOOT app and website.

SMP VS LKK Match Details

The SMP VS LKK match will be played at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul in Tamil Nadu on Friday, June 30, at 7:15 pm IST.

SMP VS LKK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: NS Chaturved

Vice-Captain: Varun Chakravarthy

Suggested Playing XI for SMP VS LKK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rithik Easwaran, Suresh Kumar

Batsmen: Thalaivan Sargunam, NS Chaturved, Ganga Sridhar Raju

All-rounders: Jagatheesan Kousik, Mohan Abhinav, Shahrukh Khan

Bowlers: Yudheeshwaran V., Varun Chakravarthy, R Mithun

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Possible Starting XI:

Siechem Madurai Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Rithik Easwaran (wk), Thalaivan Sargunam, B Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, V Gowtham, Ayush-M, Sunny Sandhu, Varun Chakravarthy, Aushik Srinivas, R Mithun

Lyca Kovai Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shijit Chandran, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), Mohan Abhinav, S Ajith Ram, Ramesh Divakar, M Raja, Yudheeshwaran V.

