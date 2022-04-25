Smriti Mandhana Involved in Heated Argument with Rajasthan Players After Controversial Run-Out

It is difficult to imagine a ‘Mankad’ run-out in a cricket match without a controversy. Run-out at the non-striker’s end when the batter steps out of the crease even before a ball is bowled has often created a huge furore and resulted in heated debates. A similar incident took place during the Senior Women’s T20 League match played between Maharashtra and Rajasthan at the Siechem Stadium in Puducherry.

Maharashtra cricketer Smriti Mandhana was mankaded as the left-handed batter was sent back to the dressing room scoring 28 runs. Mandhana’s inning was comprised of three boundaries and one six. The incident actually took place in the 9th over of the match when Rajasthan bowler KP Choudhary dismissed the Maharashtra skipper at the non-striker’s end. And following the controversial dismissal, Mandhana got involved in an argument with the opposition cricketers.

Many former cricketers and experts have often been vocal about the fairness of the mankading dismissal. Recently, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) had decided to move the law relating to ‘Mankading’ from its “unfair play" section.

“Law 41.16 – running out the non-striker – has been moved from Law 41 (Unfair Play) to Law 38 (Run-out). The wording of the Law remains the same," the MCC had said in its statement.

In the match, Maharashtra had won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision paid off very much as the Rajasthan team could only post a mere total of 102 runs losing seven wickets. S P Kumawat (29 runs off 34 balls) turned out to be the highest scorer for the Rajasthan team. For Maharashtra, Aarati S Kedar picked up three wickets conceding just 9 runs in four overs.

In reply, Mandhana along with Maharashtra wicketkeeper-batter SS Shinde (30 runs off 38 deliveries) started the run chase confidently as they scripted a partnership of 46 runs (50 balls). Eventually, Maharashtra won the match by eight wickets.

Maharashtra and Rajasthan are placed in the Elite Group A. After winning four matches out of the five games, Maharashtra (16 points) are the current table toppers. On the other hand, Rajasthan (12 points) find themselves at the third spot in the group after winning three of their five games in the tournament.

