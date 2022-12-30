Star top-order batter Smriti Mandhana is the only India cricketer - male or female - to be featured among the nominees for the ICC Cricketer of the Year Award. Mandhana has been shortlisted for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, given to the ICC Women’s Cricketer of The Year, alongside the likes of Amelia Kerr, Beth Mooney and Nat Sciver.

Competing for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, given to Men’s Cricketer of The Year, will be Babar Azam, Ben Stokes, Sikandar Raza and Tim Southee.

England Test captain Stokes has also been shortlisted for the Test Cricket of the Year award alongside Jonny Bairstow, Usman Khawaja and Kagiso Rabada.

Voting for the awards is set to commence next week where global cricket fans will have the chance to submit their votes alongside a specialist ICC Voting Academy comprising prominent cricket media representatives to determine the 2022 winners, said the ICC in a statement.

Mandhana is the current holder of the trophy, having won it for her stupendous year in 2021 and is the running once again.

The 26-year-old finished as India’s highest run-scorer across formats. She showed her incredible prowess in the white-ball formats and was the highest run-getter in T20Is (594 runs) and the second-highest in ODIs (696 runs) for India.

Mandhana also dazzled at the major tournaments of 2022 – the Women’s Cricket World Cup and the Commonwealth Games. In the latter, she was one of India’s top performers as they clinched the silver medal.

Stokes is a front-runner to become the Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

England were living a nightmare in Test cricket after humiliating series losses in the Ashes and the series against West Indies. Joe Root resigned as the Test skipper and the reins were handed over to Stokes and Brendon McCullum, the coach.

Since then, Stokes has taken England to new heights, winning nine of the 10 Tests as captain. Along the way, he has scored 870 runs, including two centuries and picked up 26 wickets.

The talismanic all-rounder did not have a brilliant white-ball year. In fact, he announced his retirement from ODI cricket to focus on the other formats.

In T20Is, he scored 143 runs in nine matches and picked up seven wickets. The numbers may not seem significant, but 52 of those runs came when England needed it the most in the World Cup final.

ICC Awards 2022

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Babar Azam (PAK), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Tim Southee (NZ), Ben Stokes (ENG)

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Amelia Kerr (NZ), Smriti Mandhana (IND), Beth Mooney (AUS), Nat Sciver (ENG)

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year: Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Usman Khawaja (AUS), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Ben Stokes (ENG)

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Babar Azam (PAK), Shai Hope (WI), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Adam Zampa (AUS)

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Alyssa Healy (AUS), Shabnim Ismail (SA), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Nat Sciver (ENG)

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year: Sam Curran (ENG), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year: Nida Dar (PAK), Sophie Devine (NZ), Smriti Mandhana (IND), Tahlia McGrath (AUS)

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Finn Allen (NZ), Marco Jansen (SA), Arshdeep Singh (IND), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Yastika Bhatia (IND), Darcie Brown (AUS), Alice Capsey (ENG), Renuka Singh (IND)

