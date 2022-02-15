Smriti Mandhana Out Of Quarantine; To Be Available For Remaining New Zealand ODIs

India women’s cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday announced via an Instagram post that she has successfully completed her quarantine period in New Zealand. The batter is out of the New Zealand government’s Mandatory Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) facility, and is all set to join her India teammates for the ongoing five-match ODI series.

Once declared fit after joining the India squad, Smriti would be available for selection for the rest of the New Zealand tour, which currently has three ODIs remaining. The tourists are currently 0-2 behind.

“Finally out of Quarantine!! Can’t wait to get back with the team," Smriti captioned the post, which featured her striking pose for the camera with a victory sign. The cricketer had donned baggy pants, a sweatshirt, and teamed the look with white sneakers. Check out the post here:

Along with Smriti, seamer Meghna Singh and pace bowler Renuka Singh, are also slated to leave the MIQ today, February 15.

Though the BCCI is yet to put out an official statement regarding the absence of Smriti, Meghna, and Renuka from the ODIs, it is believed that one of them had tested positive for the coronavirus after landing in New Zealand last month. Notably, all three players are double-vaccinated but still contracted COVID-19. The trio is expected to join the rest of India’s touring team and will most likely be available for the selection for the third ODI, which is slated to be held on February 18.

Smriti, Meghna, and Renuka had also missed the one-off T20I along with the first two ODIs. All matches of the tour are taking place at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

India lost the only T20I by 18 runs, and later the first match of the ODI series by 62 runs. On Tuesday, New Zealand took a 2-0 lead with a three-wicket win, as the Indian side failed to defend 270 runs.

