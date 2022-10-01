Smriti Mandhana Shares a Delightful Selfie in Team India’s New Kit

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co are all set to start their women’s Asia Cup campaign when they take on Sri Lanka Women on October 1. India come into the Asia Cup after scripting a historic clean sweep in the ODI series against England Women in their own backyard.

Pundits and fans are backing India to carry forward their ODI form in the T20 format. Ahead of the clash against Sri Lanka Women, star India batter Smriti Mandhana was seen in the team’s new light blue jersey. Smriti shared a heartwarming selfie in India’s new kit on her Instagram. Her uplifting selfie has gone viral on the Internet.

India would look to maintain their winning ways in the all-important women’s Asia Cup tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India haven’t had a lot of success of late in the shortest format of the game, but few will bet against this strong team. Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will be key to India’s chances. Both batters were in stellar form in England and the team will rely heavily on both of them. The likes of Meghna Singh and Renuka Thakur will carry out the bowling duties.

Moreover, all eyes will be on Deepti Sharma. The prolific all-rounder has grabbed the headlines following the Mankad controversy in the third ODI.

India had suffered a heartbreaking loss against Bangladesh in the final of the last edition of the Asia Cup in 2018. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be aiming to make amends this time around and lift the trophy. The Indian team will have revenge on their minds when they take on Bangladesh on October 8. Indian fans are also looking forward to the blockbuster showdown between India Women and Pakistan Women on October 7.

Women’s Asia Cup 2022 is historic since the United Arab Emirates will be making its debut in the tournament. UAE defeated Malaysia in the ACC Women’s T20 Championship final and qualified for the Women’s Asia Cup. The league stage of the multi-nation tournament will go on till October 11 and the semi-finals will take place on October 13. The high-stakes final is scheduled to take place on October 15.

