Sneh Rana Added to India's Squad as Pooja Vastrakar's Replacement Ahead of Semifinal Versus Australia

Ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal clash between India and Australia, Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the tie due to an upper respiratory tract infection with Sneh Rana added to India’s squad as her replacement.

Vastrakar had claimed two wickets in the World Cup so far but she fell ill a day before the crunch tie and now it has been confirmed that her tournament is all but over.

Rana, who has played a total of 47 matches for India, including 24 T20I games is likely to be a straight-up replacement.

The ICC Event Technical Committee has approved a replacement player request from the BCCI.

Vastrakar is not the only player whose participation in the World Cup has been hampered with the Indian management sweating over skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s fitness as well.

As per reports, Kaur was also admitted to a local hospital on the eve of the semifinal clash and a final decision regarding her participation might be taken on Thursday afternoon.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is likely to lead the Indian team in case Harmanpreet gets ruled out of the fixture.

Pacer Vastrakar had featured in all of India’s games at the ongoing World Cup, opening with the new ball alongside Renuka Thakur, however, after suffering the infection she will not feature against Australia. In her place, Off-spin bowling all-rounder Rana is likely to be included in the playing XI.

Rana last played for India earlier this month in the Women’s Tri Series clash against South Africa, at East London wherein she picked up two wickets.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup consists of Chris Tetley (Chair, ICC Head of Events), Russell Adams (Tournament Director), Snehal Pradhan (ICC Women’s Cricket Manager), Mike Gajjar (Cricket South Africa representative), Ian Bishop and Lisa Sthalekar (both independent).

