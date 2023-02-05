'So Much Insecurity': Harbhajan Singh Gets Slammed By Cricket Fans For Possible Cheeky Dig At Ravi Ashwin

Australia are training hard for the series opener against India in Nagpur. Instead of playing the warm-up matches, they instead chose to set up their base in Alur in Karnataka where they are reportedly practicing on scuffed up wickets and that too with Ravi Ashwin duplicate—Mahesh Pithiya. According to some reports, the spinner even managed to dismiss Steve Smith twice in the nets. Whatever may be the truth, every one knows that Ashwin fear factor was at play when Pithiya was called to Aussie nets. Meanwhile, Ashwin too had started the war of words as he retorted to Ian Healy recently who had called out BCCI for ‘unreasonable wickets.’

Moreover, Wasim Jaffer too reiterated the same when he tweeted that how Ashwin is already playing with Aussie team management’s mind. But then a cryptic tweet from Harbhajan Singh saw the conversation take an ugly turn.

Advertisement

“First Test is five days away and @ashwinravi99 is already inside Aus head," Jaffer wrote on his official Twitter account.

Reacting to the tweet from Jaffer, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh – who is widely regarded among India’s leading spinners and is currently the country’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game – came up with a cryptic response. He posted a picture of the pitch with multiple cracks and wrote, “This the main thing they have in their head."

Although, it is not clear what ‘Bhajji’ meant, several Indian cricket fans attacked him for ‘spreading negativity.’ They claimed that Bhajji is taking a jibe at Ashwin as the picture showed the 22-yard strip which means the fear factor is the pitch and not Ashwin. Some of the fans were not kind and slammed Harbhajan left, right and center. Here are some of them.

Advertisement

Harbhajan represented India in 103 Tests, and was the first bowler from the country to take a Test hat-trick. His last appearance in the longest format came in 2015, following which he lost his place in the side due to inconsistent performances. The off-spinner eventually announced his retirement from the game in December 2021.

Get the latest Cricket News here