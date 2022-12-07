'So Proud of The Man You Are': Ritika Sajdeh, Suryakumar Yadav Hail Rohit Sharma For His Brave Knock

Team India captain Rohit Sharma played a courageous knock of 51 runs* against Bangladesh in the second ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The swashbuckling opener came out to bat at an unusual number 9 position as he sustained a thumb injury while fielding in the first innings. Rohit put up a strong fight late in the run chase to keep India’s hopes alive till the final ball.

He smashed three fours and five sixes during his 28-ball stay in the middle, to give India a chance but in the end, failed to get them over the line. With 20 needed off the final over, Rohit sliced Mustafizur through third man and in the gap between point and short third man. He swatted the left-arm pace down the ground on the fifth ball, but Mustafizur had the last laugh as Rohit couldn’t get a run on a yorker, depriving him of the room to swing hard, to give Bangladesh an unassailable lead in the series.

Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh was very impressed with his brave effort as she posted a note for him on Instagram.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Match Highlights

“I love you and I’m so proud of the man you are. To go out like that and do that," Ritika wrote.

Flamboyant Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav also heaped praise on his skipper for his knock.

“Massive Respect bro @ImRo45 #BANvsIND," Suryakumar wrote on Twitter.

With his third six, Rohit became the first Indian to smash 500 sixes in international cricket. He is the second batter after Chris Gayle to breach the iconic 500-sixes mark. Gayle has smashed 553 sixes in his 551 international innings so far.

Chasing a target of chase of 272, India were 65/4 before Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel put on a century stand to resurrect India’s innings. However, Iyer and Axar fell in quick succession and Shardul Thakur followed them too which brought Rohit to the middle. His half-century propelled India late in the run chase.

Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan Miraz produced an all-round show with both bat and ball to help Bangladesh beat India by five runs in the second ODI on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Miraz smashed an unbeaten 100 to continue his sublime form with the bat and claimed two wickets later in the second innings.

