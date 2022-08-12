SOB vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s 2022 match between Southern Brave and London Spirit: Southern Brave and London Spirit will battle it out on Friday, August 12 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. London Spirit got off to a dream start in the tournament. They defended the score of 171 against Oval Invincibles to win their opening game by three runs.

The team recorded its second consecutive victory by defeating Manchester Originals by 52 runs. The bowlers led the team to victory. A four-wicket haul by Jordan Thompson restricted the Originals to a score of only 108 runs. With two back-to-back wins, London Spirit are at the top of the points table.

Coming to Southern Brave, they also looked good in their first Hundred match. The team hammered Welsh Fire by nine wickets. However, Brave couldn’t continue the momentum and lost the second game to Birmingham Phoenix. The batters let the team down as they scored only 123 runs while chasing 177.

Ahead of the match between Southern Brave and London Spirit, here is everything you need to know:

SOB vs LNS Telecast

Southern Brave vs London Spirit game will not be telecast in India.

SOB vs LNS Live Streaming

The Hundred Men’s 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SOB vs LNS Match Details

SOB vs LNS match will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton at 11:00 PM IST on August 12, Friday.

SOB vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain - Tim David

Suggested Playing XI for SOB vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Alex Davies

Batters: James Vince, Eoin Morgan, Tim David, Zak Crawley

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood

SOB vs LNS Probable XIs:

Southern Brave: Tim David, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, James Vince (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Alex Davies, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Jake Lintott, Tymal Mills, Marcus Stoinis

London Spirit: Glenn Maxwell, Zak Crawley, Adam Rossington (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Ravi Bopara, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Kieron pollard, Jordan Thompson

