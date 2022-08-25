SOB vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for The Hundred match between Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets, August 25, 11:30 PM IST

Check the Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets Dream 11 Team Prediction and hints for The Hundred match. Also, check the schedule of the match between Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets.

SOB vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for The Hundred match:

Southern Brave and Trent Rockets will lock horns at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The Hundred 2022 is in the last stages and Trent Rockets are almost certain to progress to the next stage. However, they will look to climb to the first position on the points table by winning their encounter against Southern Brave. The Rose Bowl pitch is a paradise for big hitters and skipper Lewis Gregory will hope that Alex Hales and Dawid Malan score heavily.

On the other hand, Southern Brave is out of the tournament. However, James Vince and Co will play for their pride against Trent Rockets. Both the teams won their previous match and the match promises to be very competitive.

Ahead of the match between Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets be played?

The match between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets will be played on August 25, Thursday.

Where will the match between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets be played?

The match between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets will be played at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

What time will the match between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets begin?

The match between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets will begin at 11:30 PM IST, on August 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets?

The match between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets?

The match between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

SOB vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alex Hales

Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Suggested Playing XI for SOB vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, James Vince

All-rounders: Paul Stirling, Daniel Sams, James Fuller

Bowlers: Michael Hogan, Rashid Khan, Luke Wood

SOB vs TRT Possible Starting XI

Trent Rockets Predicted Line-up: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Colin Munro, Tom Moores (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Rashid Khan, Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Luke Wood, Sam Cook

Southern Brave Predicted Line-up: Paul Stirling, Quinton de Kock (wk), James Vince (c), Alex Davies, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, George Garton, James Fuller, Jake Lintott, Sonny Baker, Michael Hogan

