>SOC vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 match between Southern Crusaders and Msida Warriors CC: The 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta Encore is all set to get underway from November 22, Monday, with the final scheduled on December 4. All the matches will be hosted at the Marsa Sports Complex. A total of ten teams, divided into two groups namely Group A and Group B will be fighting with each other for the title.

In Group A, we have Southern Crusaders, Bugibba Blasters, Mater Dei, Msida Warriors, and Overseas while American University of Malta, Atlas UTC Knights, Gozo, Marsa, Royal Strikers forms a part of Group B. The curtain-raiser of ECS Malta 2021 will witness a high-octane clash between Southern Crusaders and Msida Warriors CC. Crusaders have a greater win probability in the Monday encounter as they are coming after winning their last five matches.

Msida Warriors CC, on the other hand, will be low on confidence. The team has won just one from their last five matches and they will be hoping to change things going forward.

Ahead of the match between Southern Crusaders and Msida Warriors CC; here is everything you need to know:

>SOC vs MSW Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Southern Crusaders vs Msida Warriors CC match in India

>SOC vs MSW Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Southern Crusaders vs Msida Warriors CC encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

>SOC vs MSW Match Details

Southern Crusaders will be playing against Msida Warriors CC at the Marsa Sports Complex at 01:00 PM IST on November 22, Monday.

>SOC vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Muhammad Bilal

Vice-Captain- Rahul Nair

>Suggested Playing XI for SOC vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zeeshan Yousaf

Batters: Renil Paul, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Rijesh Jayamalli

All-rounders: Rahul Nair, Mahamarakkalage Avishka, Muhammad Bilal, Jatin Kumar

Bowlers: Sebin Joseph, Shijil Joy, Lakshitha Senavirathna

>SOC vs MSW Probable XIs:

Southern Crusaders: Jatin Kumar, Zeeshan Yousaf, Sumair Khan, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Michael Goonetilleke, Muhammad Bilal, Ezhaq Masih, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Sudrid Roy, Mahamarakkalage Avishka, Jojo Thomas

Msida Warriors CC: Minesh Mathai, Sajith Sukumaran, Akhil Piostine, Renil Paul, Rijesh Jaymalli, Ratish Nair, Rahul Nair, Joy Mathai, Sebin Joseph, Shijil Joy, Basil Joy

