Social Media Expresses Sympathy Towards Ex-England Captain Joe Root

Joe Root stepped down as England Men’s Test skipper on Friday. His decision comes after England’s pour Ashes tour, along with a series loss against Australia and West Indies. Ever since 2021, under Root’s leadership, the England squad failed to secure victories against New Zealand, India, Australia, and West Indies. Several questions have been raised about Root’s leadership in the last year, but one cannot overlook that the cricketer holds the record for winning the most number of matches in the longest format as England captain - 27. As soon as Root announced his decision, netizens congratulated him on a successful tenure as the skipper.

Calling Root one of their “most successful captain", England’s Barmy Army thanked the cricketer for his contribution to England Test cricket. “Rooty has stepped down as Test captain. Our most successful captain ever, thank you for everything Joseph Edward Root," the tweet read.

Root’s teammates, including Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Stuart Broad also dropped congratulatory posts for the cricketer. “Watching one of my great mates lead us all out onto the field was a privilege. You have given everything to English cricket and we all want to say thank you for your sacrifices and hard work," Stokes wrote in his Instagram post.

Sharing a number of clicks with Root, Buttler wrote, “Great captain, even better bloke."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also hailed Root for giving it all as a captain with very little support. “He gave it everything with very little support for the Red ball team under his watch .. then he had to deal with Covid times," tweeted Vaughan.

Fans also lauded Root for his remarkable contribution to the longest format of the game, and hailed him for “working against the odds."

Succeeding Sir Alastair Cook, Root was appointed as England’s skipper in 2017.

