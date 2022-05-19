SOM vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s County Championship 2022 match between Somerset and Hampshire:

Somerset will play their sixth match of the County Championship against Hampshire on May 19, Thursday at the Cooper Association County Ground in Taunton. The game will kick off at 03:30 PM IST.

Somerset are sixth in the Division One point tally. They have featured in five County games so far, winning two and losing three matches. The team lost its first three games but has looked good in the last two matches. They are on a two-match winning streak as they thrashed Warwickshire and Gloucestershire in their last two games. Both the games were dominated by the batters

Hampshire, on the other hand, are second in the standings with three wins, one loss, and one draw game. They also defeated Gloucestershire in their previous league game by 87 runs. Mohammad Abbas was the wrecker-in-chief for the cricket club as he scalped nine wickets across two innings.

Ahead of the match between Somerset and Hampshire; here is everything you need to know:

SOM vs HAM Telecast

Somerset vs Hampshire game will not be telecast in India

SOM vs HAM Live Streaming

The County Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SOM vs HAM Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cooper Association County Ground in Taunton at 03:30 PM IST on May 19, Thursday.

SOM vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Craig Overton

Vice-Captain - Joe Weatherley

Suggested Playing XI for SOM vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Steven Davies, Ben Brown

Batters: Matt Renshaw, James Vince, Joe Weatherley

All-rounders: Craig Overton, James Fuller, Liam Dawson

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Jack Leach, Mohammad Abbas

SOM vs HAM Probable XIs:

Somerset: Tom Abell (c), Ben Green, Tom Lammonby, Matt Renshaw, James Hildreth, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Peter Siddle, Jack Leach, Lewis Goldsworthy, Steven Davies (wk)

Hampshire: Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Ian Holland, Nick Gubbins, Joe Weatherley, James Vince (c), Liam Dawson, Felix Organ, Keith Barker, James Fuller, Ben Brown (wk)

