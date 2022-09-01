'Some Shots he Played Today, Those Are Not Written Anywhere in The Book': Rohit Sharma in Awe of Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav lit up Dubai night sky on Wednesday night as he peppered it with flurry of boundaries, showing the stunning range of his shots during a group match against Hong Kong in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in UAE. Suryakumar belted six fours and as many sixes in his unbeaten 68 to power India to 192/2 which was enough for them to seal a Super Four spot.

While he delighted fans with his 360 shots, Suryakumar also left his India captain Rohit Sharma in awe who aptly summed up his innings during the post-match presentation.

“Some of the shots he (Suryakumar) played today, those are not written anywhere in the book," Rohit said.

“The kind of innings he played today, the words will be short. We have seen that with him every now and then. He comes up with suck kinds of knocks. He just comes out and bats fearlessly which is what the team expects from him," he added.

Explaining how he plans his shots, Suryakumar, who was also chosen as the player-of-the-match, said, “Some of them (shots) are predetermined. This format is all about what you think and how you prepare before you go out to bat."

The win, India’s second of the tournament, helped them book a spot in the next stage where they join Afghanistan.

However, the performance wasn’t a clinical one from India’s perspective as they ended up leaking plenty of runs in the Powerplay and towards the end of Hong Kong’s innings.

Rohit admitted that and said the his bowlers could’ve done a better job as Hong Kong finished with 152/5.

“We batted pretty well, got to a very good score. Came out and bowled reasonably well, we could have done slightly better with the ball," he said.

India will have a rest of three days before returning to action on Sunday.

