'Someone of Dhoni's Calibre Put his Trust in me is Massive': Young Pacer Recalls His Days in CSK Camp

Legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batter and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has been a role model to numerous youngsters. Ever since the Indian Premier League (IPL) has come into existence, there are many who feel privileged to have played the game alongside him. One of such young cricketers is South African speedster Lungi Ngidi who acknowledges Dhoni’s ability to win matches.

Lungi was roped in by CSK back in 2018, the season when CSK returned to the tournament after a two-year ban. At an impressive average of 14.18 and economy rate of 6, the right-arm picked 11 wickets in seven matches and helped the team win their fourth title.

Later, in 2021, though Chennai lifted the trophy for the fifth time, Ngidi got only three matches to play, picking five wickets at an average of 25 and an economy rate of 10.41.

In a conversation with The Guardian, Lungi expressed how he felt had felt when Dhoni showed his trust in him, that too, at the age of 22.

“Having someone of Dhoni’s calibre put his trust in me to win him games when I was 22 was massive for me. The IPL also taught me how to handle a big crowd. I’d never played in front of 60,000 people and that was a bit overwhelming at the start. But once you get going it’s a breeze," Ngidi was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Ahead of IPL 2022, Ngidi was snapped by Delhi Capitals but didn’t get to play a single game as the franchise didn’t progress to the playoffs. He credited fellow South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada, who had moved to Punjab Kings, and Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant for keeping him upbeat during IPL 2022.

“When I talk to Kagiso Rabada (his fellow fast bowler), if I am a little down he’ll remind me: ‘You’re an IPL winner, twice, and you’ve won man of the match awards. So why are you sitting here denouncing yourself?

“Even this year, in Delhi, Rishabh Pant has been so good. He’s young but he already has so much influence within the game and being able to bowl to him in the nets and run ideas past him helps you grow as a cricketer," he said.

Ngidi, who made a comeback to the South Africa T20I team during the five-match series against India in June this year, is aiming to nail a permanent spot during the Proteas tour to England, starting with the three ODIs, the first of which starts from July 19 in Durham, followed by three T20Is and as many Tests.

“My confidence is high, the rhythm is good and I’m just looking forward to playing over here. I really enjoy the English crowds and there’s always good banter so I’m excited. I’ve seen a bit of swing and I’m really happy with that - even if it looks like they’re preparing the wickets for the benefit of the batsmen," Ngidi concluded.

