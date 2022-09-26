'Someone Walked in, Stole my Bag with Cash, Jewellery': India Stumper Says She was Robbed During England Tour

Indian women’s team ended the tour of England on a high, affecting a 3-0 whitewash over the hosts in the ODI series. It was a great farewell gift to legendary speedster Jhulan Goswami who drew curtains on her illustrious 20-year-long career after the third and the final ODI against Amy Jones’ England at Lord’s.

On their way back home, the victorious Team India was stunned by a breach in security arrangements made by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Indian wicketkeeper-batter Taniya Bhatiya claimed that someone entered her room at the Marriot Hotel in London and ‘stole’ her bag that had cash, cards and other valuable items.

Taking to her Twitter account, Taniya slammed the hotel management after her bag and jewellery were stolen.

“Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of Indian Women’s Cricket team. @MarriottBonvoy @Marriott. So unsafe," Taniya wrote in a tweet.

In another tweet, she stated that the hotel management hopefully carries out a quick investigation as she was ‘stunned’ by the lack of security at the ECB’s preferred hotel partner.

“Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket’s preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well. @Marriott @BCCIWomen @BCCI," she further wrote.

In response to Taniya’s complaint, the hotel management tweeted, “Hi Taniya, we are sorry to hear this. Please DM us your name and the email address you made the reservation with and the exact dates of your stay, so we can look into this further."

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was a part of the Indian squad for the tour of England but didn’t get a game. After losing the 3-match T20I series, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side made a remarkable comeback, securing their first-ever ODI series win on English soil.

