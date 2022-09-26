'Someone's Hitting Some Form Just Before WC': Fast Bowling Legend Shares Cryptic Tweet, Fans Guess It's For Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli took a month-long break from cricket and made his return during the Asia Cup 2022 where he finished with two fifties and a maiden T20I century and was the second in the list of top run-getters of the tournament. On Sunday, he struck another half-century to play a vital role in Indian team’s six-wicket win over world T20 champions Australia in Hyderabad as they clinched a three-match series 2-1.

Kohli had been battling indifferent form for some time. And then there was the spectre of impending 71st century that he had been unable to score for nearly three-years. Having ended his wait in style, the former India captain is quickly getting back to his old form that sealed his name into the list of the finest batters of modern era.

Following his 48-ball 63 against Australia, South Africa fast bowling legend Dale Steyn, a former teammate of Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore, sent out a cryptic tweet that has left his followers guessing who he might be referring too.

However, the most popular guess among them is he’s talking about Kohli.

“Someone’s hitting some form just before the WC…" wrote Steyn teasing his 3.4 million followers guessing.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Kohli, who has 71 centuries at the international level to his name, is happy with his contributions, recalling how he took a break to work on his fitness.

“I’m happy with my contribution to the team, I took a break, went back to the nets, worked hard on my fitness and think it’s coming off well. I want to keep contributing and doing my best for the team," Kohli said during a chat with the broadcasters.

Kohli was all praise for his teammate Suryakumar Yadav whose scored a sparkling 69 off 36 in the successful chase of 187.

“Absolute clarity in what he wants to do. He has the game to bat under any sort of situation and any condition. He has shown that already. He got a hundred in England, he batted beautifully in the Asia Cup. Here, he’s striking the ball as well as I have seen him strike. For the past 6 months, he’s been outstanding," Kohli said of Suryakumar.

