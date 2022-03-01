Sony Pictures Network Releases Iconic Moments from Australia vs Pakistan Rivalry

Australia are up against Pakistan and that too in their own backyard after a gap of 18 years. The series will have three Test matches, as many ODIs and one T20Is. The tour begins on March 4. Seven matches will be played in Pakistan, with five of them (one Test, three ODIs, and one T20) to take place in Rawalpindi. Karachi and Lahore will host the other two Test matches, in what will be a busy and travel-filled opening three weeks to the tour.

Ahead of the series, the broadcasters have released a couple of videos which shows the iconic rivalry between these two cricket crazy nations at its finest.

•Australia vs Pakistan (2nd match Zim T20 Tri-Series – 2nd July 2018): Aaron Finch’s 3 catches)

And the second moment also involves Finch as he slams a match winning hundred. (Watch it below)

Meanwhile ahead of this high-profile trip, the off field news has already started pouring in. Cricketer Ashton Agar’s partner got some death threats on social media. Steve Smith, the former skipper, has reacted to the incident, saying that they feel ‘incredibily safe’ in Pakistan.

Agar was warned against travelling to Pakistan, though the threat was dismissed following an investigation by the boards of Pakistan and Australia and government security agencies.

Cricket Australia said extensive security plans were in place for such social media activity and that the threat was “not considered a risk".

Smith said the team trusted the security arrangements in place.

“We’re aware of social media and the unfortunate events that can occur on platforms," he told reporters ahead of the first Test, which starts on Friday in Rawalpindi.

“We’ve got a lot of people working here with us, we trust our security and we’re feeling incredibly safe in Pakistan."

Top teams have largely shunned Pakistan since an attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians.

International sides have recently started touring Pakistan again but in September New Zealand returned home after abruptly abandoning a tour minutes before the opening game in Rawalpindi following a government security alert.

