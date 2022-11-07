SOP vs BAL Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Southern Punjab vs Balochistan, Match 22, November 8

Balochistan and Southern Punjab will face off in an intriguing encounter of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on November 8. Southern Punjab are coming into this match after suffering a humiliating loss against Sindh in their last match. They will be under pressure to win against Balochistan in their next match. Southern Punjab’s openers Ummar Siddiq and Zain Abbas did not contribute with the bat against Sindh. They will have to come up with the goods if Southern Punjab is to beat Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Balochistan played out a draw against Northern Pakistan in their last match. They will also be keen to collect maximum points against Balochistan. With the likes of Imam-ul-Haq, Hussain Talat and Yasir Shah on their side, few will bet against them.

Ahead of the match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan be played?

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan will be played on November 8, Tuesday.

Where will the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan be played?

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan begin?

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan will begin at 10:30 am IST on November 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan?

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan?

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan will be streamed live on PCB’s YouTube channel.

SOP vs BAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hussain Talat

Vice-Captain: Hasan Ali

Suggested Playing XI for SOP vs BAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ummar Siddiq, Haseebullah Khan

Batsmen: Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Zain Abbas

All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Agha Salman, Asad Shafiq

Bowlers: Yasir Shah, Kashif Bhatti, Hasan Ali

SOP vs BAL Probable Playing XI:

SOP Probable Playing XI: Ummar Siddiq, Zain Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Usman Salahuddin, Sharoon Siraj, Agha Salman, Azam Khan, Hassan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Sadaqat

BAL Probable Playing XI: Imran Butt, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdul Bangalzai, Asad Shafiq, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail, Haseebullah Khan, Bilawal Iqbal, Yasir Shah, Khurram Shehzad, Kashif Bhatti

