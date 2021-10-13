Sir Oliver Split vs Zagreb Sokol Dream11, SOS vs ZAS Dream11 Latest Update, SOS vs ZAS Dream11 Win, SOS vs ZAS Dream11 App, SOS vs ZAS Dream11 2021, SOS vs ZAS Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, SOS vs ZAS Dream11 Live Streaming

SOS vs ZAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Croatia T10 Match between Sir Oliver Split vs Zagreb Sokol:

Sir Oliver Split will square off against Zagreb Sokol in the ninth match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Croatia at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground on Wednesday, October 13. The match between Sir Oliver Split and Zagreb Sokol is slated to start at 12:30 pm (IST). The European Cricket Series is not broadcasted in India, yet the fans can keep track of this game by visiting the FanCode app or website.

Sir Oliver Split did not have a dream start in the league as they lost their opening two games and currently occupy the last spot in the table.

On the other hand, Zagreb Sokol are placed at the third spot with one loss and one win from two games.

Ahead of today’s ECS T10 Croatia match between Sir Oliver Split and Zagreb Sokol; here are all the details you should know:

>SOS vs ZAS Telecast

The ECS Croatia T10 match between Sir Oliver Split and Zagreb Sokol is not getting broadcasted in India.

>SOS vs ZAS Live Streaming

The live-streaming of the ECS Croatia T10 match between Sir Oliver Split and Zagreb Sokol is available on the FanCode app.

>SOS vs ZAS Match Details

The ECS Croatia T10 match between SOS vs ZAS will be played on Wednesday, October 13 in Croatia, Zagreb. The match between SOS vs ZAS will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

>SOS vs ZAS Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Suresh Shanmugam

>Vice-Captain: Nikola Davidovic

>Suggested Playing XI for SOS vs ZAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Sam Houghton, Mark Davies

>Batters: Drazan Jakolis, Aman Maheshwari, MD Masum, Nikola Davidovic

>All-rounders: Pavel Florin, Rahman Ademi

>Bowlers: MD Shaikat, Jovan Reb, Suresh Shanmugam

>SOS vs ZAS Probable XIs:

>Sir Oliver Split Predicted Starting Line-up: Sam Houghton, Nikola Davidovic, Drazan Jakolis, MD Masum, Josip Jukic, Pavel Florin, Rahman Ademi, Jovan Reb, Nikola Stanojevic, David Skinner, Sandeep Soni

>Zagreb Sokol Predicted Starting Line-up: Mark Davies, Ullah Ahammad, MD Shaikat, Nils Gornall, Viraj Bhammar, Peter Amaan, Suresh Shanmugam, Jai Thakur, Daniel Lazarides, Wasal Kamal, Aman Maheshwari

