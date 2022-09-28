Sourav Ganguly Confirms on Sanju Samson Playing ODIs Against South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly confirmed on Wednesday (September 28) that Sanju Samson would be playing the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, while the Indian squad for the same would be announced later this week.

In a meeting with the reporters, Ganguly said, “He [Samson] is playing well. He is there, and he played for India. He just missed the World Cup. I’m sure he will be in the thick of things. I think he is playing the One-Days against South Africa also. He is around. He does well for his franchise in the IPL [Rajasthan Royals]. He is the captain. He has done very well for himself."

Ganguly also added that Samson is from Trivandrum and there’s a lot of talent in Kerala. It would be great having the local boy playing against the Proteas.

“I believe he is from Trivandrum. You [Trivandrum] have a lot of good players. Rohan Kunnummal got three centuries during the last Ranji Trophy. There’s a lot of talent in this part. Basil Thampi is also from here. So, a lot of talents in Kerala. It is no more a football-only state," added Ganguly.

Samson is currently not a part of the T20I series against South Africa, of which the first match is taking place in Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala). The Keralite was also not included in the T20 World Cup squad. Following which, the team selection faced a huge criticism from his fans as Samson has been playing well, off late.

However, Ganguly did admit that he is fond of Samson’s gameplay and is enjoying his gameplay of late. He also confirmed that he

However, the long wait is now over as Samson will be seen donning the ODI jersey against South Africa, which will begin from October 6. While, here’s a look at South Africa’s ODI squad.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

