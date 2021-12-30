Sourav Ganguly Health Update: BCCI President Continues to be Stable

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly continues to be ‘haemodynamically stable’ and non-feverish as per the latest health bulletin released from the Kolkata hospital where he’s admitted. Ganguly was rushed to the hospital after his RT-PCR test returned positive for coronavirus on Monday.

“On the third day of admission, Mr Sourav Ganguly , BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, remains hemodynamically stable, afebrile and is maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air. He slept well last night and had his breakfast and lunch," read a statement from Woodlands Hospital

“The medical board comprising Dr. Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda is keeping a close watch on his health status," it added.

Advertisement

Upon being admitted earlier this week, Ganguly, 49, immediately received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night. The antibody cocktail is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies: Casirivimab and Imdevimab. Both Imdevimab and Casirivimab are human immunoglobulin G-1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibodies that act against the virus. The antibody cocktail thwarts the attachment of the virus and its entry into the human cell. Stated for emergency use authorization (EUA), the cocktail antibody is said to have the potential to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 infection in adults and patients above 12 years of age who are at a higher risk of developing severe disease and do not need oxygen.

As per reports citing his family sources, there’s no reason to be concerned as the batting legend got himself admitted after doctor’s advise so as to avoid isolating at home.

Ganguly was also hospitalised earlier this year after complaining of “chest discomfort and underwent angioplasty for the second time. His elder brother Snehasish, Cricket Association of Bengal joint secretary, also contracted coronavirus earlier this year.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here