Sourav Ganguly Given Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Therapy; Currently Stable

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who had tested positive tested positive for Covid-19 late on Monday night, received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Therapy used for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in high-risk patients. The Woodlands Hospital, where Ganguly is admitted released a press statement that read: “He (Ganguly) received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently hemodynamically stable. A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Soutik Panda in Consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status."

>Sourav Ganguly ‘Stable’ After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Advertisement

Ganguly is double vaccinated and has been traveling extensively, taking part in all professional activities. The 49-year-old was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive. This is the third time that Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalised this year. Earlier in January, he was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest discomfort. The doctors later stated that he has suffered a heart attack while exercising at his Kolkata home and underwent a right coronary angioplasty. A couple of weeks later, he felt a similar chest pain that led to the second round of angioplasty during which two stents were placed in two of his arteries.

>BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised After Testing Positive for Covid-19: Report

>WHAT IS MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY COCKTAIL THERAPY

The antibody cocktail is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies: Casirivimab and Imdevimab. Both Imdevimab and Casirivimab are human immunoglobulin G-1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibodies that act against the virus. The antibody cocktail thwarts the attachment of the virus and its entry into the human cell. Stated for emergency use authorization (EUA), the cocktail antibody is said to have the potential to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 infection in adults and patients above 12 years of age who are at a higher risk of developing severe disease and do not need oxygen. Monoclonal antibodies are proteins that mimic the ability of our immune system to fight off harmful pathogens like viruses

As per a FDA report, in a clinical trial of patients with Covid-19, casirivimab and imdevimab, administered together, were shown to reduce Covid-19 related hospitalization or emergency room visits in patients at high risk for disease progression within 28 days after treatment when compared to placebo. The safety and effectiveness of this investigational therapy for use in the treatment of COVID-19 continues to be evaluated.

Advertisement

>MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY COCKTAIL THERAPY IS FOR…

A monoclonal antibody cocktail can be given for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults and children above 12 years who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 infection and/or hospitalization. It is approved at a combined dose of 1200 mg (600 mg of each drug) administered by intravenous infusion or subcutaneous route

Indian pharma company Roche’s antibody cocktail is already being administered to Covid-19 patients with mild infection. The drug has also received emergency use approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) earlier this month, a report in India Today said.

Advertisement

Dr Naresh Trehan, a noted cardiologist has even recommended its use in children over 40 kg. Cipla is marketing the drug in hospitals at an estimated price of Rs 59,000 per dose. Only one dose is needed, reports say.

It should be administered within three-ten days of the patient testing positive for Covid-19. Studies have shown that 80 percent of patients who took the drug did not need hospitalisation.

Advertisement

>MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY COCKTAIL THERAPY ADMINISTERED TO DONALD TRUMP

The cocktail antibody was used during the treatment of former US President Donald Trump, when he was tested positive for Covid-19 last year.

The former US President had a low-grade fever, nasal congestion and a cough during his illness. Trump was deemed to be at high-risk for Covid-19 due to his age and weight. He spent a few days in hospital and was reported to have required supplemental oxygen at least twice. Apart from the antibody cocktail, Trump was given the antiviral drug remdesivir, and the steroid dexamethasone. He reported in a little more than a week that he had recovered and was not a risk for spreading the infection.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here