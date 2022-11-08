Sourav Ganguly Returns to Eden Gardens Donning Iconic 1999 Team India Jersey | See Photos

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly returned to cricket as he wore the iconic 1999 jersey of the Indian cricket team at his home ground Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Ganguly rolled back years when he picked the bat on the pitch at Eden a place where he made several cricketing memories from a very young age. Meanwhile, it was all part of a docu-feature shoot as Ganguly donned his number 99 jersey yet again.

Cricket fans who were present at the shoot were bound to feel nostalgic witnessing Ganguly back in Team India’s jersey at Eden. The fans walked down memory lane after watching their favourite player as the shoot involved him hitting the bowlers for sixes and fours which was followed by an iconic century celebration by lifting the bat in the air. Like good old times, Bengal’s own Maharaj lifted the bat in the air with joy.

Advertisement

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

It was a shoot for a bank’s docu-feature, which will feature glimpses of Ganguly’s iconic cricketing career. A replica of Lord’s balcony was also built at Eden for Ganguly’s iconic celebration at the historic ground. Meanwhile, the former India captain also met two-time World Cup-winning footballer Cafu at Eden during the shooting. The two sporting icons discussed cricket and football.

Advertisement

After finishing the shooting, he rushed to a private hospital in the city to see his mother. His mother Nirupa Ganguly has been admitted to the hospital a few days ago due to illness. The 50-year-old will travel to London on 11 November for a month to a vacation with his daughter. He will also travel to Qatar to watch the semi-final and final matches of the FIFA World Cup.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here