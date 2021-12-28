Sourav Ganguly 'Stable' After Testing Positive for Covid-19

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly is currently stable after testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday night. He was rushed to a Kolkata hospital as a precautionary measure, his brother Snehashish Ganguly confirmed.

As reported by the India Express, Ganguly’s condition is stable and is being continuously monitored by the doctors in Woodland hospital.

“Sourav is stable. He underwent angioplasty earlier this year. So as a precautionary measure he has been admitted to Woodlands," Snehasish was quoted as saying the Indian Express.

It has also been learned from the hospital sources that Ganguly’s Covid-19 positive blood samples will be sent for genome sequencing. As of now, the situation is under control and there is no loss of taste and smell.

Ganguly is double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities. The 49-year-old was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

“He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly’s health, was quoted by PTI as saying.

This is the third time that Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalised this year. Earlier in January, he was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest discomfort. The doctors later stated that he has suffered a heart attack while exercising at his Kolkata home and underwent a right coronary angioplasty.

A couple of weeks later, he felt a similar chest pain that led to the second round of angioplasty during which two stents were placed in two of his arteries.

(With Agency Inputs)

