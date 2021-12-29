Sourav Ganguly Under Strict Observation, Hospital to Issue Latest Update at 1 PM

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly is under strict observation after returning positive for Covid-19. On Monday night, he was rushed to Kolkata’s Woodland Hospital as a precautionary measure. There he received a ‘Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Therapy’ after which his condition was reportedly stable.

According to News18 Bangla sources, Ganguly is still under medical observation and is having mild symptoms. The report also claimed that the condition of the BCCI president is currently under control.

However, the hospital is set to issue latest updates on Ganguly’s health at 1 PM on Wednesday.

“We will issue the latest health updates of BCCI president Mr Saurav Ganguly at 1 PM. Presently he is stable and doing well," said Dr Rupali Basu, Managing Director, Woodlands Hospital.

Earlier, on Tuesday afternoon, the hospital had released an official statement on Ganguly’s well-being.

“Mr Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, got admitted at Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on December 27, 2021 late evening with Covid Positive status. He received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently haemodynamically stable," the statement read.

“A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status," it added.

News agency PTI had also reported that Ganguly is double vaccinated and was travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities. He was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

“He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly’s health, was quoted by PTI as saying.

