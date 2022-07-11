Virat Kohli suffered yet another batting failure on Sunday during the 2nd T20I against England in Nottingham. In pursuit of a mammoth 216-run target, the visitors suffered a horrible top-order collapse. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Virat were back in the hut inside the powerplay. Later, Suryakumar Yadav, who went on to score his maiden international, and Shreyas Iyer stitched a 119-run for the fourth wicket. However, their dismissals ensured England’s 17-run win in the final game of the 3-match series.

India may have won the series 2-1 but Kohli’s form put him under the spotlight once again. The streak of his poor form continued as he collected just 12 runs in two T20Is after managing to score 31 across two innings in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston.

Advertisement

Former cricketers have continuously been speaking about Kohli’s struggle with the bat across formats. After India’s loss in Nottingham, former bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad expressed through a tweet that out-of-form should be dropped out of the team. He cited that the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly and Zaheer Khan have experienced the same during their playing days.

“There was a time when you were out of form, you would be dropped irrespective of reputation. Sourav, Sehwag, Yuvraj, Zaheer, Bhajji all have been dropped when not in form. They have went back to domestic cricket, scored runs and staged a comeback," tweeted Prasad.

“The yardsticks seem to have changed drastically now, where there is rest for being out of form. This is no way for progress. There is so much talent in the country and cannot play on reputation. One of India’s greatest match-winner, Anil Kumble sat out on so many occasions, need actions for the larger good," he added.

Advertisement

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also took to Twitter and shared similar thoughts about out-of-form players. Without pointing out any specific name, he suggested that the Indian team management needs to find a way to play the best available players in the shortest format of the game.

“India has so many batsman who can get going from the start , some of them are unfortunately sitting out. Need to find a way to play the best available players in current form in T-20 cricket. #IndvEn," Sehwag tweeted.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit addressed the concern about Kohli’s form in a post-match presser on Sunday. He said the quality of a player never deteriorates. He added that a quality player cannot be sidelined if he’s having a bad time.

Advertisement

“And all the batters who are part of this squad are willing to take that extra risk and go and see what extra they can do with the bat. You know, it’s important to find out within yourself, to try and do different kinds of things and unless you try it you will never be able to find out. So, I think it is something that we’ve been trying to do for a while now.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here