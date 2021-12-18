‘Sourav Should Give Explanation’: Ex-IND Cricketer Says Kohli’s Captaincy Row Should’ve Been Handled Better

The blockbuster press conference of Virat Kohli after his removal as India’s ODI captain has led to a huge uproar in the cricketing circle. His statement, which contradicted what BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had stated, took the fans and experts by surprise.

According to Kohli, he didn’t have a ‘prior communication’ from the board before the change in leadership. But Ganguly had stated that the India Test skipper was asked to continue as the T20I skipper but the latter denied. Hence, the selectors made the changes, citing ‘too much of leadership’.

The confusion persists as there’s no clarification from the board yet. The fans have already lost their cool and pouring reactions on social media whereas the experts want the board to clear the air.

Former India cricketer Madan Lal opined that this whole captaincy saga should have been handled in a better manner. Lal also added that Ganguly must come out with an explanation while Team India should focus on the South Africa tour.

“I think this situation should have been handled in a better way because it is not a controversy but a matter of opinion. I don’t know what Sourav had said to Virat so I don’t want to comment on that.

“But I think that Sourav being the president should come out and give an explanation and that will be the end of the entire issue. We need to be focused on the South Africa tour right now as it is an important game for us," Madan Lal was quoted by ANI as saying.

Earlier, former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar has stated that Kohli must clear his differences with the management. Lal agreed with the former and asserted that the ongoing controversies must be stopped.

“Gavaskar is correct with his point. Virat should clear all his issues with the management. This is not a big matter. I would say that the selectors should have handled the situation better. It is the duty of selectors to look after and stop these controversies. I am not sure if the selectors spoke to Virat before taking the decision," concluded Lal.

