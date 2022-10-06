South Africa All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius Ruled Out of T20 World Cup

South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Pretorius, who is a crucial player in the Proteas T20I set-up, sustained an injury in his left thumb and has also been ruled out of the ODI series against India starting Thursday.

Pretorius was part of the South African team in the T20I series against India where he played the final match and claimed three wickets to help his team earn a consolation victory.

Live Score India vs South Africa 1st ODI Updates

Advertisement

Cricket South Africa posted an update on Twitter where it mentioned that the all-rounder will be out due to a fracture on his left thumb.

“All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India and the proceeding ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a fracture of his left thumb," CSA wrote on Twitter.

However, South Africa have yet not announced Pretorius replacement for the T20 WC.

South Africa are all set to play three-match ODI series against India ahead of the T20 World Cup. The start of the first match was delayed on Thursday due to rain in Lucknow. The second ODI will be held in Ranchi on October 9 and Delhi will play host to the last match on October 11.

The series is a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, which will determine the teams that will be eligible for direct qualification in the 2023 ODI World Cup to be hosted by India next year.

Advertisement

India don’t have much to worry about regarding the Super League points as they have automatically qualified for participation in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup next year in the country on the account of being the tournament hosts. South Africa are at number eleven in the standings, with 49 points from 13 matches.

Also Read | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: A Look at The Winners Over The Years

Meanwhile, India skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bowl in the first ODI in Lucknow.

Advertisement

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said that it is important for players to adapt to different formats quickly.

Advertisement

“We have a job to do with the bat and we need to adapt accordingly after the first few overs. You gotta be able to adapt to different formats quickly and we still want to keep those T20 skills in check. Every game for us is a big opportunity. Malan is back at the top, Klaasen is back in the middle and also Shamsi is back," Bavuma said at the toss.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here