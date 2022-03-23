South Africa Batsman Zubayr Hamza Tests Positive For Prohibited Substance Under ICC Anti-Doping Code

South Africa batter Zubayr Hamza has tested positive for a prohibited substance under the International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-doping code. Cricket South Africa released a statement on the matter and said that Hamza’s positive Test followed an ICC anti-doping test on 17 January 2022.

The cricket board has further stated that Hamza has admitted the offence and is not disputing the positive test. The 26-year-old is currently co-operating with ICC and has also agreed to a voluntary suspension which will begin immediately after written submissions will be presented to the cricket governing body.

“The positive test relates to the substance Furosemide, which is not a performance enhancing substance, and Zubayr has been able to identify how the substance entered his system. The process to follow will entail presenting evidence that there was no fault or negligence, or no significant fault or negligence on the part of Zubayr," CSA said in the statement.

Advertisement

Last week Hamza, 26, was left out of the South Africa test squad announced for a two-test series against Bangladesh starting starts next week, with “personal reasons" cited as the reason.

Cricket South Africa (CSA), the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) and Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) have extended their support to the 26-year-old in the process and have claimed that they will continue to do so until the matter is concluded.

Advertisement

Hamza has so far played 6 Test matches for South Africa in which he scored 212 runs at an average of 17.67. While on his ODI debut against the Netherlands last year he scored 56 runs but failed to cement his place in the white-ball format.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here