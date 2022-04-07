South Africa Batter Mignon du Preez Retires from Tests, ODIs With Immediate Effect

South Africa batter Mignon du Preez on Thursday announced her retirement from Test and ODI cricket with immediate effect.

Du Preez, 32, made 154 ODI appearances for the Proteas and also featured in one Test match, against India in 2014. The reason behind her decision to retire from Tests and ODIs is to concentrate on T20 cricket and spend more time with family.

“I’ve been wonderfully fortunate to play in four ICC ODI World Cups to date. These have been some of my most treasured memories in life. I would however love to prioritise time with my family and hopefully start a family of my own soon."

“I feel the time is right to announce my retirement from the longer format of the game and focus my attention on T20 cricket going forward. Thus, I decided to retire from ODI cricket at the completion of our recent World Cup in New Zealand," said du Preez in a statement.

Du Preez, a middle-order batter, made her international debut in 2007 as a teenager. Apart from starring in 154 ODIs, she was the captain of South Africa team in 46 of them. She ends her ODI career as South Africa’s leading run-scorer with 3,760 runs at an average of 32.98, including 18 half-centuries and two centuries, with the highest score of 116 not out against Ireland in 2016.

“I feel South African women’s cricket is in a very healthy state and the time is right to step away and allow the next generation of exciting cricketers to continue to grow this beautiful game of ours. I would like to take a moment to thank everyone at Cricket South Africa and the Board for their continuous support during my ODI career," added du Preez.

In the recently concluded ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, du Preez notched up her 150th ODI appearance against New Zealand and scored her last fifty in the format with an unbeaten 52 to guide South Africa to a thrilling run chase of 275 against India in Christchurch. In her only Test appearance, du Preez made a hundred (102) on debut against India in 2014, in what has been South Africa’s last Test match till date.

“I am extremely grateful for the honour to have represented my country in 154 ODI games and also for the opportunity to have captained my country at the highest level. To our team sponsor Momentum and all our fans, thank you for your continuous support. Lastly, I would like to thank our management and my teammates for making my ODI journey a memorable one," concluded du Preez.

Pholetsi Moseki, the Chief Executive Officer of Cricket South Africa (CSA), thanked du Preez for her services in Tests and ODIs while calling her as ‘modern pioneer of women’s cricket’.

“Mignon is a champion of women’s cricket in South Africa and the world at large. A true example for any young girl who wants to take up the sport; that anything is possible through dedication, determination, and ever-lasting inquisitiveness to your craft while maintaining kindness and humility."

“Although CSA is saddened by her departure from the longer formats of the game after more than 150 caps and 3,000 runs, we will take solace from the legacy she leaves behind and await with pleasure to witness how she will continue contributing to the game she holds so dear to her heart."

“CSA would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Mignon for her undying commitment over the last 15 years and counting. Her displays on the field along with how she’s carried herself off it are indicative of why she’ll always be remembered as one of the modern pioneers of women’s cricket."

