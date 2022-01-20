South Africa Head Coach Mark Boucher Set to Face Disciplinary Hearing For 'Gross Misconduct'

While South Africa take on India with an eye on snatching the ODI series, they have some concern going into the series decider. Their head coach Mark Boucher is set to face disciplinary hearing chaired by senior counsel advocate Terry Motau. According to Cricket South Africa, Senior Counsel Advocate Terry Motau has been appointed as chairperson of the disciplinary hearing into allegations of misconduct against Proteas men’s coach, Mark Boucher.

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage> | Photos> | Schedule> | Results

Advertisement

The parties will now meet on January 26 to decide the course of proceedings. It all began when the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report found ‘tentative evidence‘ that South Africa head coach was engaged in prejudicial and discriminatory conduct in the past on the basis of race. As per the report, Boucher is charged for ‘gross misconduct’ which if proved true, may lead to his dismissal. But the South African Board feels that an independent enquiry must be done in this regard before actions are taken against Boucher. “CSA emphasises that any implicated party will be given a fair opportunity to be heard so that finality can be achieved," the statement read.

>Also Read: Dhawan Continues to Fight And Improve Despite Narrowing Opportunities

Meanwhile KL Rahul will have to show drastically improved leadership acumen when he leads India against a buoyant South African side in the second ODI on Thursday, with the three-match series and his long-term Test captaincy ambitions both at stake.

Rahul was at best mediocre in terms of “on-your-feet-thinking", something that’s basic to art of captaincy, and also didn’t look the part with the bat in a deflating 31-run defeat in the opening ODI where India were outplayed for the better part of the game.

The middle-order, which had been a problem since Virat Kohli’s heady days as captain, is still sticking out like a sore thumb and no one knows what exactly the solution is.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here