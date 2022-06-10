South Africa Opener Tazmin Brits Reprimanded for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

On Friday, South Africa opener Tazmin Brits received an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third women’s T20I against Ireland in Dublin, said the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Tazmin was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to her disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Notably, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

The incident occurred in the second over of South Africa’s innings in the third T20I against Ireland on Wednesday. On being adjudged caught behind for three, Tazmin first showed displeasure while staying on at the crease and then expressed her dissent as she walked past the umpires.

After the match ended, she admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Graham McCrea of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Roland Black and Azam Baig, and third umpire Aidan Seaver levelled the charge.

South Africa chased down 105 in 13.5 overs after bowling out Ireland for 104 all out in 18.3 overs to win the T20I series 2-1. They will now play three ODIs against Ireland on June 11, 14 and 17 which form a part of the ICC Women’s Championship to determine qualification for the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

