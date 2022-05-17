South Africa Recall Anrich Nortje, Maiden Call Up for Tristan Stubbs For India T20Is | Check Full List

South Africa have named their squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India which is to be played from June 9 to June 19. It sees the return of pacer Anrich Nortje and Wayne Parnell. The Proteas have also picked Tristan Stubbs, 21-year-old middle order batter. Return of Nortje will boost the side led by Temba Bavuma as they play their first international assignment in six months since the end of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Nortje is currently playing for Delhi Capitals with majority of squad already busy with the IPL. This includes Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.

“This is the Proteas like we have not seen them in a long time," commented CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang. “The injection of the IPL players means that we will have a team that’s ready to fire on all cylinders immediately and has vast experience of the conditions that we will be playing in."

“The country can also join us in a collective sigh of relief at the return of Anrich Nortje, who has been working hard to recover from a frustrating injury. The National Selection Panel and I are really excited to watch our full strength Proteas take on the world’s number one T20 team.

Stubbs, the 21-year-old, right-hand, middle order batter, impressed this past season while playing for the Gbets Warriors in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge where he scored 293 runs in seven innings, at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 183.12, including 23 sixes. He was also part of the South Africa ‘A’ team to Zimbabwe before he was called up to the Mumbai Indians camp for the 2022 IPL.

“Tristan Stubbs is an exciting prospect and we’re keen to see what he’s made of and we are looking forward to the return of the experience of Reeza (Hendricks), Klaasie (Heinrich Klaasen) and Wayne Parnell to join the likes of Temba (Bavuma), Tabraiz (Shamsi) and Keshav (Maharaj)," said Mpitsang.

Proteas T20 team vs India

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock , Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen , Keshav Maharaj , Aiden Markram , David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje , Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.

India T20I series vs South Africa itinerary:

09 June 1 st T20I Delhi

12 June 2 nd T20I Cuttack

14 June 3 rd T20I Vizag

17 June 4 th T20I Rajkot

19 June 5 th T20I Bengaluru

