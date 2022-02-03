South Africa U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Live Cricket Score, Seventh Place Playoff: Under-19 World Cup Live Updates From Antigua

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of ICC Under 19 World Cup seventh place playoff match between South Africa and Bangladesh.

South Africa Under 19 will be concluding their campaign in the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 with an encounter with Bangladesh Under 19. The seventh-place playoff match will be conducted at the Coolidge Cricket Ground at 06:30 PM IST on February 03, Thursday.

South Africa lost to England by six wickets in the quarter-final to end their dream of lifting the trophy. They followed it up with another loss over Sri Lanka in the play-off semi-final. The Proteas are struggling with their bowling. The bowlers will have to showcase their talent for the team to end the league on a winning note.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, disappointed the fans the most. The defending champion were up against India in the quarter-final and they lost by five wickets without putting up a good fight. The Men in Green and Red suffered another heartbreaking loss in the playoff match against Pakistan.

