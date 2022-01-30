South Africa U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Live Cricket Score, Super League Semi-Final 1: Under-19 World Cup Live Updates From Antigua

>South Africa U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of ICC Under-19 World Cup Super League league Semi-Final 1 between South Africa and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka will have been devastated to lose their Super League quarter-final against Afghanistan by four runs in an absolute thriller which saw them bowled out for 130 chasing 135 to win. Having had a couple of days to reflect on the loss they must pick themselves back up and take on a South Africa side beaten comfortably by England after their score 209 was chased down easily.

However, Sri Lanka represents a lower standard of opponent than England and the Proteas certainly boast the batting capabilities to do well here provided they can play with a little more discipline. A strong Sri Lankan bowling attack will make life difficult for South Africa, however the extra firepower with the willow boasted by George van Heerden’s side should see them edge this one.

South Africa Under 19 also had to deal with poor form in the first round. They ended at third place in Group C with two points under their belt. The team defeated Scotland Under 19 in their most recent encounter by 108 runs to confirm a place in the plate group semi-final.

