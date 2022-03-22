LIVE: South Africa vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Basin Reserve, Wellington: Live Cricket Score and Updates

Australia vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Live Score and Updates: South Africa women posted 271 for 5 after being invited to bat first in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match against Australia at Basin Reserve in Wellington. Opener Laura Wolvaardt top-scored with a 90 off 134 while skipper Sun Luus played a ravishing 52-run knock off just 51 deliveries, including 6 boundaries. For Australia, Megan Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland and Alana Kings scalped a wicket apiece.

Earlier, Australia women have won the toss and opted to field .

“We’re going to have a bowl. It is a new wicket and we feel that it will play similarly. One change. We don’t feel like Annabel coming in weakens us at all, because we need to manage Darcie," said Australia captain Meg Lanning at toss.

Here are the playing XIs:

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus(c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy(w), Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt

