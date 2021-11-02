South Africa vs Bangladesh 2021: Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup and T20Is

Two sides on the opposite side of the spectrum – South Africa and Bangladesh will lock horns in Match 30 of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday, November 02 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

While South Africa bounced back from a defeat in their first game against Australia and won both their next games against West Indies and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh have lost all their three games leading into this match. They are out of the tournament while South Africa would be keen to bolster their position on the points table and get closer to a semi-final berth.

To make matters worse for Bangladesh, star all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury. However, this is their chance to show some fight and grit and spoil the party for South Africa. Right through the tournament, the batting order has simply not fired in unison and their fielding has been messy. For them to be competitive, they have to improve on all three fronts against South Africa.

South Africa, on the other hand, have been a resurgent unit under Temba Bavuma. Despite their inconsistent form before the tournament and the off-field controversies, the side has rallied together strongly and they look well-balanced with all their bases covered.

On paper, they are the stronger unit and there recent form makes them favourites in this match against Bangladesh.

Ahead of this important match between South Africa vs Bangladesh, we take a look at the head-to-head records of South Africa and Bangladesh:

>South Africa vs Bangladesh in T20Is

>Overall: South Africa and Bangladesh have faced each other in 6 T20 games before this match and the Proteas have won all the six games.

>In T20 World Cups: South Africa and Bangladesh have locked horns in ICC T20 World Cup tournaments and once again, South Africa were the winners.

