South Africa vs Bangladesh 2022, 2nd Test Pitch Report: Venue Record And Other Details of St George’s Park

Bangladesh will be bidding to create history as they will fight a battle with South Africa in the second Test of the two-match series. Following a historic loss in the three-match ODI series, the Proteas redeemed themselves in the first Test.

They went on to win the first Test by a massive margin of 220 runs. It was a lethal bowling performance by the host as they stopped Bangladesh at 298 and 53 runs across two innings. Simon Harper made headlines with the ball in the second innings by taking a four-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, spinner Keshav Maharaj took the Man of the Match Award home as he scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.2 in the last innings. The opening batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy was the only positive for the visitors as he hammered 137 runs in Bangladesh’s first batting innings to take the team to 298 runs.

SA vs BAN Head-to-Head

South Africa have thoroughly dominated Bangladesh in the purest format of the game. The two teams have faced each other in 13 Test matches. 11 games saw South Africa winning the contest while the remaining two games ended in a tie. Mominul Haque’s side will hope to break the chain on Friday by creating history on South African soil.

St George’s Park pitch report

A bowling-friendly pitch is expected during the second Test between South Africa and Bangladesh. Playing at St George’s Park, the bowlers will get some lateral movement from the new ball. Spinners will be able to perform better in the latter overs of the game. The batters need to be careful at the beginning.

Here are the venue records of St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth (Test)

Total Matches: 31

Matches won batting first: 13

Matches won bowling first: 13

Average 1st innings score recorded at the venue: 307

Average 2nd innings score recorded at the venue: 235

Average 3rd innings score recorded at the venue: 235

Average 4th innings score recorded at the venue: 159

Highest total recorded at the venue: 549/7 (117.0) by Australia vs South Africa

Lowest total recorded at this ground: 30/10 (18.4) by South Africa vs England

Highest score chased: 271/8 (18.4) by Australia vs South Africa

Lowest score defended: 130/10 (58.3) by England vs South Africa

