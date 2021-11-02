South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: SA Opt to Field, BAN Make Two Changes

South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Match Live Score and Updates: South Africa will clash against Bangladesh in their fourth encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The match will start at 3:30 PM on November 02 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.Read More
Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shamim Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed
South Africa field the same playing XI, however, Bangladesh have made two changes. Shamim Hossain comes in for the injured Shakib, and Nasum Ahmed comes in for Mustafizur Rahman.
South Africa Win Toss: Temba Bavuma wins the toss for South Africa and the Proteas will field first against Bangladesh.
Weather report: It is a day contest where Abu Dhabi will be have the arid conditions which could well be taxing for the players. There is absolutely no chance of any rain and the overall weather conditions will certainly ask them a lot of questions. The temperature will be around 35 to 36 degrees. As far as the humidity is concerned, it be around 55 percent and the wind speed is expected to be around 18-20 km/h.
This is how the Group ! Points Table looks like
Overall: South Africa and Bangladesh have faced each other in 6 T20 games before this match and the Proteas have won all the six games.
In T20 World Cups: South Africa and Bangladesh have locked horns in ICC T20 World Cup tournaments and once again, South Africa were the winners.
Abu Dhabi pitch report
The pitch in Abu Dhabi could pose plenty of challengers to the batters in this match as the slower bowlers, especially the spinners, have found a lot of assistance. Both these sides have bowlers that can take advantage of the conditions on offer and since, it is a day game, there will be no impact of dew. However, the captain winning the toss could well elect to field first as has been the trend all tournament.
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi records
Total matches played: 55
Matches won batting first: 24
Matches won bowling first: 31
Average 1st Inns score: 139
Average 2nd Inns score: 127
Highest total: 225/7 (20 Ov) by IRE vs AFG
Lowest total: 87/10 (18.3 Ov) by HK vs OMAN
Highest score chased: 166/4 (19 Ov) by NAM vs NED
Lowest score defended: 129/6 (20 Ov) by ENG vs PAK
Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Liton Das, Mohammed Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam.
South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.
The manner of the loss to West Indies will hurt the Mahmudullah-led side. Inconsistencies continue to mar their tournament. Their batters have failed to fire in unison, their bowlers have also lacked discipline and the fielding had been sloppy. They will have to improve on all three fronts to have a shot at winning.
Meanwhile, the down and out Bangla Tigers will not only have to regroup soon but will also have to play the remainder of the tournament without their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.
However, South Africa have lot of openers stacked on top (Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks) with a light middle order which is still a huge concern. With the controversy surrounding wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock refusing to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Movement tucked firmly behind them, the Proteas will be eager to take on the struggling Bangladesh.
The Proteas were then able to stitch a solid partnership between skipper Temba Bavuma and the in-form Aiden Markram. And finally, the big-hitting David Miller found his mojo back at the right time as he smashed a 13-ball 23 runs, including two massive sixes in the last over to steer his side to victory.
Going ahead they will be battling it out for a consolation win and upsetting the equations for other sides. South Africa ticked most of their boxes in the four-wicket victory against Sri Lanka. The potent bowling unit, that covers all bases including good spin options and world class pacers, executed their plans well, putting pressure on the opposition.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, have failed to win a single Super 12 game in their three outings so far. Their hopes of advancing to the semi-finals are all but over after the narrow 3-run loss to West Indies last week.
South Africa have emerged as strong contenders to qualify for the semifinals after the wins over West Indies and Sri Lanka. They sit second in the group, ahead of Australia on net run rate (both teams have 4 points).
High on confidence after two consecutive victories, a rejuvenated South Africa will now look to strengthen their semi-final hopes when they meet a struggling Bangladesh in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup
South Africa come into this match after having notched up two wins in their first three games in the Super 12 stage of the competition. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the pile in Group 1, having lost all three matches they’ve played so far.
Bangladesh have been ousted from the competition but will look to bag a victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and bow out with some pride.
When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh match start?
The match between South Africa and Bangladesh will be played on Tuesday, November 02.
Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh match be played?
The match between South Africa and Bangladesh will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.
What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh match begin?
The match between South Africa (SA) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh match?
The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for South Africa and Bangladesh match.
How do I watch the live streaming of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh match?
The match between South Africa and Bangladesh can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
South Africa (SA) vs Bangladesh (BAN) probable playing XIs
South Africa Probable Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed/Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed
