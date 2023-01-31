South Africa vs England Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for South Africa vs England 3rd ODI, February 1

South Africa and England will lock horns in the final ODI of the three-match series on February 1. The Proteas will be aiming to register a clean sweep in the series against England. South Africa have played solid cricket in the series so far and will be the favourites on Wednesday as well. The hosts chased down a mammoth target of 343 runs to sink England in the last match. Skipper Temba Bavuma had scored a sensational century in that match and led from the front. Bavuma will hope that his team doesn’t take the foot off the gas in the last ODI.

On the other hand, the visitors will be hurting from their loss in the second ODI. They were in the game for a large part of the match after putting up 342 runs on the board. However, England’s bowlers leaked too many runs in the second innings and were not up to the mark. Jos Butler-led England will be playing for their pride in the third ODI as the series is already lost. Butler would want a better showing from his bowlers on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ahead of the third ODI between South Africa and England, here is all you need to know:

What date third ODI match between South Africa and England will be played?

The third ODI match between South Africa and England will be played on February 1.

Where will the third ODI match between South Africa and England be played?

The third ODI match between South Africa and England will be played at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley.

What time will the third ODI match between South Africa and England begin?

Advertisement

The third ODI match between South Africa and England will begin at 4:30 pm IST on February 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the third ODI match between South Africa and England?

The third ODI match between South Africa and England will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the third ODI match between South Africa and England?

The third ODI match between South Africa and England will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

South Africa vs England Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Jos Butler

Suggested Playing XI for South Africa vs England Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Jos Butler

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa vs England Predicted Playing XI:

Advertisement

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj

England: Jason Roy, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jos Butler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here