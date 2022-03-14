LIVE: South Africa vs England, Women's World Cup 2022 - SA vs ENG Latest Updates and Scorecard

South Africa vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Live Updates: In search of their first win, defending champions England will square off against table toppers South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match no. 13 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. After two straight defeats, England women will look to bounce back strong but they face an extremely confident South African side who are yet to lose a game in the ongoing event.

England slumped to a 7-run defeat against West Indies in their previous encounter. The tail-enders made a valiant effort to reel in the West Indies’ 226-run target but fell just short, leaving their title defence on the edge.

Nat Scriver, a century maker in England’s first-match loss against Australia, departed for two, leaving Tammy Beaumont to try to rebuild the innings with 46 from 76 balls. At 156 for eight, it then fell to tailenders Ecclestone and Kate Cross to chase the final 70 runs. They came close, scoring 33 not out and 27 respectively, but Cross’s dismissal ended hopes of a miracle finish.

South Africa on the other hand are having a terrific run at the event. They recently defeated Pakistan, leaving their hopes of making the playoffs under a cloud. Captain Sune Luus said it was a nerve-shredding encounter for her team, who beat Bangladesh in their opening match.

Luus said before the match she wanted her batters to show more intensity than they displayed in their victory over Bangladesh, when they were restricted to 207 runs. Opener Laura Wolvaardt stuck to the script, hitting an aggressive 75, but the rest of the top order struggled against Pakistan’s spinners.

The pressure exerted by the bowling attack was undermined by four dropped catches, but South Africa’s total of 223-9 looked far from imposing.

As the stage is stage for yet another mouth-watering contest, it will be interesting to see of England could find the first win or South Africa manage to carry the momentum forward and hurt the defending champions.

Squads:

England Women: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Emma Lamb, Freya Davies, Charlotte Dean.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus(c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty(w), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

