South Africa vs England Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch first ODI Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

South Africa vs England Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch first ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online: South Africa will cross swords against England at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on January 27, Friday at 4:30 pm IST. The Proteas head into this game on the back of a disappointing 2-0 loss against Australia in their last Test series. The South Africans will be hoping for a much better performance this time around with the home crowd to back them in their pursuit of glory.

England, on the other hand, would want to start the new year with a bang. The English side are reigning World Champions in the T20 as well as the ODI format. Add to that, the team will be high on confidence after clinching a dominant 2-0 Test series victory in their last outing. Harry Brook won the player of the series award on that occasion.

With an average first innings score of 280 on the Mangaung Oval, we could expect a high-scoring encounter, however, the pitch offers equal support to batters as well as bowlers.

Ahead of Friday’s first ODI match between South Africa and England; here is all you need to know:

What date will the first ODI match between South Africa and England be played?

The first ODI match between South Africa and England will take place on January 27, Friday.

Where will the first ODI match South Africa vs England be played?

The first ODI match between South Africa and England will be played at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

What time will the first ODI match South Africa vs England begin?

The first ODI match between South Africa and England will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs England match?

South Africa vs England first ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs England match?

South Africa vs England first ODI match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

South Africa vs England Possible Starting XI:

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Buvuma, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rabada, Anrich Nortje

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Philip Salt, Jason Roy, Malan, Buttler, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Willey, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone, Adil Rashid

