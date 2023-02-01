South Africa vs England Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch third ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

South Africa will take on England in the final ODI of the three-match series at the Diamond Oval on Wednesday. The Proteas lead the series 2-0 after securing crucial victories in those games. They now have a chance to inflict a clean sweep against the visitors in their game on Wednesday. Both games have been high-scoring encounters, filled with action and entertainment. South Africa posted a total of 298 runs in the first match and went on to win that game by 27 runs courtesy of superb bowling performances from Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala.

The second game saw the English side post a humongous total of 342 runs on the board in the first innings. However, the Proteas managed a superb victory chasing down their target with five wickets and five balls to spare. Temba Bavuma stole the limelight with his century, guiding the hosts to another victory. Jos Buttler and Co will be playing to restore some of their pride in the final game of the series.

Ahead of Wednesday’s third ODI match between South Africa and England; here is all you need to know:

What date will the third ODI match between South Africa and England be played?

The third ODI match between South Africa and England will take place on February 1, Wednesday.

Where will the third ODI match South Africa vs England be played?

The third ODI match between South Africa and England will be played at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley, Northern Cape.

What time will the third ODI match South Africa vs England begin?

The third ODI match between South Africa and England will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs England match?

South Africa vs England third ODI match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of South Africa vs England match?

South Africa vs England third ODI match will be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

South Africa vs England Possible Starting XI:

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley

