IND vs SA 2021-22: How to Live Stream India vs South Africa 3rd ODI And Watch on TV

India and South Africa will have a go at each other for the last time in One Day Internationals on January 23, Sunday at Newlands in Cape Town. The third One Day International will be a dead-rubber as South Africa have already clinched the series by 2-0.The hosts delivered a phenomenal performance in the second ODI after winning the first match by 31 runs. India were decent with the bat as they scored 287 runs. Rishabh Pant was the highest run-getter for his team with 85 runs under his belt.

Chasing the total, South Africa batters delivered a masterclass. Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock hammered 91 and 78 runs respectively to help their team easily win the game by seven wickets.South Africa will now have their eyes set on the third ODI as they aim for a clean sweep. India, on the other hand, need to perform better with the ball to at least have one victory to their name in the ODI series.

>When will the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI start?

The second One Day International of the three-match series will kickstart at 02:00 PM IST on January 23, Sunday.

>Where will the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at Newlands in Cape Town.

>What time will the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI begin?

The match will begin at 02:00 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI?

South Africa vs India match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

>How do I watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI?

South Africa vs India match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

>South Africa probable playing XI: Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (captain)

>India probable playing XI: Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal

