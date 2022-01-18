South Africa vs India Live Streaming Cricket 1st ODI: When and Where to Watch SA vs IND Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India and South Africa are all set to lock horns with each other in the three-match One Day series. The first One Day International between the two sides will be played at the Boland Park in Paarl on January 19, Wednesday from 02:00 PM IST.

India haven’t played an ODI match for a really long time. In 2021, the team featured in a total of six One Day Internationals, three each against Sri Lanka and England respectively. The Men in Blue were brilliant in both the series as they won by 2-1.

South Africa, on the other hand, were last up against the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series in November 2021. The series was postponed following the first game to the Covid-19 scar.

The ODI series is crucial for both South Africa and India as it forms a part of the World Cup Super League. India are currently seventh in the Super League points table with five wins and four losses. Meanwhile, Proteas are sitting in tenth place with three victories and five losses.

>When will the 1st ODI match South Africa (SA) vs India (IND) start?

The first One Day International of the three-match series will kickstart at 02:00 PM IST on January 19, Wednesday.

>Where will the 1st ODI match South Africa (SA) vs India (IND) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at Boland Park in Paarl.

>What time will the 1st ODI match South Africa (SA) vs India (IND) begin?

The match will begin at 02:00 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa (SA) vs India (IND) match?

South Africa vs India match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa (SA) vs India (IND) match?

South Africa vs India match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SA vs IND 1st ODI, South Africa probable playing XI against India: Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo

SA vs IND 1st ODI, India probable playing XI against the South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

