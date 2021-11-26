South Africa vs Netherlands 2021 Live Score, 1st ODI, SuperSport Park, Centurion

South Africa vs Netherlands 2021 Live Score And Ball by Ball Commentary of 1st ODI: Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar won the coin toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in the first ODI on Friday.

The two teams will be playing three ODIs starting today. The first two matches will be played at the SuperSports Park in Centurion while the third will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg,

The series is already facing the threat of coronavirus with the emergence of a new strain prompting United Kingdom to put a temporary ban on flights from several South African nations. Several members of the touring Netherlands squad have contracts with English county clubs and with UK set to ban the entry of non-residents from Friday and forcing a mandatory 10-day quarantine on any resident entering from Sunday onwards.

>South Africa: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi

>Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Scott Edwards (wk), Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (captain), Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover

>South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Khaya Zondo, David Miller, Kyle Verreynne(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Ryan Rickelton, Daryn Dupavillon

>Netherlands Squad: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Pieter Seelaar(c), Scott Edwards(w), Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Vivian Kingma, Shane Snater, Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmed, Boris Gorlee

