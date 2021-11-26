South Africa vs Netherlands: Fate of 3-match ODI Series To be Decided in the Next 24-48 Hours, Says CSA

The Cricket South Africa on Friday opened up on the media reports claiming the cancellation of ongoing tour of the Netherlands due to the new COVID-19 variant, which threatens to wreak havoc in the rainbow nation. The board, through a series of tweets, clarified that the final decision would be taken after 24 to 48 hours as the Netherlands Cricket Board is currently reviewing every possible option.

CSA took to Twitter and wrote, “Cricket South Africa and @KNCBcricket are aware of news reports doing the rounds regarding the Netherlands tour to South Africa being cancelled or postponed."

“Both boards can confirm that following updated information, it is highly unlikely that the visiting team will be able to fly out of South Africa over the weekend.

“The KNCB is reviewing all of its options, while prioritising the physical and mental well-being of its players."

“A decision on the continuation of the series will follow in the next 24 to 48 hours, while all flight options are being considered," it added.

The reports surfaced after the commencement of the of the first ODI of the three-match series in Centurion. Zubayr Hamza scored a 79-ball 56 while wicketkeeper-batsman Kyle Verreynne hit 95 off 112 balls as the as South Africa scored 277 for eight. The duo came together with the total on 24 for two after left-arm opening bowler Fred Klaassen dismissed both opening batsmen. They put on 119 for the third wicket after South Africa were sent in to bat on a slow pitch.

But the remaining specialist batsmen were tied down by steady Dutch bowling and it took an eighth wicket stand of 68 off 40 balls between all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo (48) and captain Keshav Maharaj (18 not out) to boost the South African total.

In reply, the Netherlands batted for 2 overs and posted 11 for no loss before the rain played the spoil sport and interrupted the game.

