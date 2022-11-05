South Africa vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

South Africa will aim to get the better of the Netherlands on Sunday and secure their berth in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. The Super 12 match between South Africa and the Netherlands will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

The Proteas have so far managed to win two of their four matches at the T20 World Cup. South Africa, with five points under their belt, currently find themselves at the second spot in Group 2.

South Africa’s solitary defeat at the T20 World Cup occurred against Pakistan on Thursday. The Temba Bavuma-led side had to endure a 33-run defeat in the contest.

Netherlands, on the other hand, will look to clinch their second Super 12 victory when they will be in action on Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday’s T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands; here is all you need to know:

South Africa vs Netherlands Possible Starting XI:

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

