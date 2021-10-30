SA vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Nissanka Hits Fifty After Shamsi Triple-strike Pegs Back Sri Lanka

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Sri Lanka were off to a decent start as they made 39/1 in the Powerplay. However, two quick wickets as their innings neared the halfway stage pushed them on the backfoot.
Hello everyone, welcome to our live coverage from today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 contest between South Africa and Sri Lanka to be played in Sharjah.Read More
A wicket and 11 runs from the second over of Dwaine Pretorius. A boundary each to Pathum Nissanka and Dasun Shanaka before the latter holed out. SL 112/6 in 17 overs.
OUT! Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanka holes out on 11. He had collected a lucky four off the previous delivery - a thick outside edge to third man. However, his attempt at an aerial shot proved to be his end with Kagiso Rabada taking a diving catch at sweeper cover. SL 110/6 in 16.4 overs.
Anrich Nortje is back. With a boundary of the final delivery of the over, Dasun Shanka brings up Sri Lanka’s 100 runs as well. Seven runs from the over. Score 101/5 in 16 overs.
T20I career’s second half-century from Sri Lanka batter Pathum Nissanka - both have been scored at the ongoing world cup. Reaches the milestone with a single off 46th delivery faced. He’s the sole reason why SL innings hasn’t wilted today. Meanwhile Dwaine Pretorious is into the attack with the death-overs underway. Just two runs in it. SL 94/5 in 15 overs.
Tabraiz Shamsi ends his spell with another wicket. Just three runs and a wicket in his final over of the contest. He now has 32 wickets this year which is the most by any bowler in T20I history during a calendar year. His figures: 3.17. SL 92/5 in 14 overs.
OUT! Wanindu Hasaranga takes the aerial route and Aiden Markram does well at long-on and makes no mistake completing a low catch. Hasaranga out on 4. World’s top-ranked T20I bowler continues to dent SL innings. Score 91/5 in 13.4 overs.
Pathum Nissanka is unfazed with the wickets falling at the other end. Keshav Maharaj starts his final over with a short delivery and Nissanka muscles it to mid-wicket region for a maximum. Four more singles from it take the total from the over to 10. And Maharaj ends his spell. His figures: 0/34. SL 89/4 in 13 overs.
The third over of Tabraiz Shamsi began with a spanking from Pathum Nissanka as he lofted it over extra cover for a four. However, Shamsi came back strongly to get a wicker in Avishka Fernando. Seven runs and a wicket in the over. SL 79/4 in 12 overs.
OUT! Second wicket for Tabraiz Shamsi. And second caught and bowled today for the SA spinner. This time the victim is Avishka Fernando who chips the fourth delivery back to the left-armer. He scored 3 off 5. SL 77/4 in 11.4 overs.
Keshav Maharaj continues. There was an appeal for lbw off his very first delivery. There was a run out chance as well but SL batter survived Pathum Nissanka survived both. SA though went for the review and the umpire call meant Nissanka was adjudged not out. Five runs and a wicket in the over. SL 72/3 in 11 overs.
At the halfway stage, Sri Lanka are 67/3. There was an appeal for stumping in the over which was referred to the TV umpire. Quinton de Kock did take the bails off in a jiff but Pathum Nissanka was safely inside. Six runs and a wicket in the over of Tabraiz Shamsi.
OUT! Tabraiz Shamsi has his man. A soft dismissal this one as Bhanuka Rajapaska has handed an easy catch to Shamsi without opening his account. This was flighted and all Rajapaska could manage was chip it back to the bowler. SL 62/3 in 9.3 overs.
So that was a mixed over for Sri Lanka. Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka belted a six each in the over of Keshav Maharaj. However, a suicidal second run undid the good work done in the over as Asalanka was run out. 15 runs and a wicket in the over. SL 61/2 in 9 overs.
OUT! That’s utter waste. Charith Asalanka was the man-in-form and had done well for his 21 but some brilliant work from the deep by Kagiso Rabada as he fired a pin point throw to wicketkeeper caught the SL batter short of his ground as he was looking to complete a second run. Asalanka struck two fours and a six. SL 61/2 in 8.5 overs.
Left-arm spin from both the ends right now. Tabraiz Shamsi into the attack now. Just two runs from his over - one via leg bye. He did appeal for lbw off the final delivery but it was turned down. SL 46/1 in 8 overs.
Left-arm orthodox Keshav Maharaj into the attack now. 1,1,1,1,1 - five singles off his first five deliveries before he finishes the over with a dot ball. SL 44/1 in 7 overs.
Charith Asalanka on the prowl. Anrich Nortje drops short and Asalanka pulls it to mid-wicket region to collect his first boundary. And then follows that with a superb on-drive for a second successive four. 13 runs from the over. Sri Lanka have made 39/1 in Powerplay.
Kagiso Rabada replaces Aiden Markram. And Pathum Nissanka launches the third delivery of his first over to wide long-on for his second boundary of the innings. Six runs from the over take SL’s total to 26/1 in 5 overs.
End of a successful over from Anrich Nortje. Just three runs and a wicket from his over. Sri Lanka have been jolted early. Score 20/1 in 4 overs.
Sri Lanka would like to use the familiarity with the venue to their advantage, while South Africa would be keen to brush aside the Dasun Shanaka-led side’s challenge, the way they did during the series in Colombo earlier this year, when the teams clash in their ICC T20 World Cup ‘Super 12’ match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium later on Saturday.
Sri Lanka have played two of their games in Sharjah and the experience will come in handy against a side that had beaten them 3-0 in a T20I series last month at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
“To be honest, we have to assess the conditions first. Hopefully playing two games there (Sharjah) have a favour in our side so we can read the wickets really well, so I feel we are slightly ahead of South Africa team,” a confident Sri Lanka captain, Dasun Shanaka said ahead of the game later on Saturday.
“You know, the Sharjah wicket is always two-paced, so even in the last game West Indies and Bangladesh we saw that ball is going up and down,” added Shanaka.
Travelling to Sri Lanka in September, South Africa emphatically won all three matches. Defending 163 in the first game, Temba Bavuma’s players went on to win the next two matches by nine and 10 wickets respectively.
Both sides have had similar fates in the tricky Group 1. While the Proteas lost their opening game to Australia in the ‘Super 12s’, they came back strongly to defeat the West Indies. Sri Lanka too lost to Australia before overcoming Bangladesh.
Having entered the tournament through Group A of the First Round, Sri Lanka have proved many of their doubters wrong, with their defeat to Australia the only blemish in five matches. The team under Shanaka and coach Mickey Arthur has performed consistently and is a far cry from the one that lost the series to the Proteas.
South Africa, despite the ‘Black Lives Matter’ controversy, mustered a winning performance against the West Indies, chasing a target of 144 set by the defending champions. Reeza Hendricks opened the innings with a confident 39 coming in for the absent Quinton de Kock, with Rassie van der Dussen (43 not out) and Aiden Markram (51 not out) making light work of the task.
Since South Africa’s last match, opener and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock has declared his availability for the fixture, should he be considered.
Markram is coming into the match on the back of knocks of 40 and an unbeaten 51 in South Africa’s opening two games here. The middle-order batter has an impressive record in the format this year, where he has amassed 499 runs at an average of 45.3 in 13 innings.
For Shanaka, his side has no injury concerns, with spinner Maheesh Theekshana returning in their defeat to Australia. Shanaka would be relying heavily on Wanindu Hasaranga to deliver against the Proteas later on Saturday after wickets were hard to come by for the Islanders during the home T20I series against South Africa.
The all-rounder has been consistent across formats in the last couple of years. In the World Cup so far, he has proven to be the same, having scored 81 runs and taken eight wickets in five matches played so far.
With both teams having lost a match in their Super 12 campaigns already, they sit precariously in the middle of the group, knowing that a win will be needed to remain in touching distance with Australia and England, who also clash later on Saturday.
A defeat will mean an uphill task in the quest for a semifinal berth.
