Home / News / Cricketnext / SA vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Nissanka Hits Fifty After Shamsi Triple-strike Pegs Back Sri Lanka
Live now

SA vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Nissanka Hits Fifty After Shamsi Triple-strike Pegs Back Sri Lanka

Check here South Africa vs Sri Lanka live score and latest updates from ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Advertisement

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Sri Lanka were off to a decent start as they made 39/1 in the Powerplay. However, two quick wickets as their innings neared the halfway stage pushed them on the backfoot.

Hello everyone, welcome to our live coverage from today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 contest between South Africa and Sri Lanka to be played in Sharjah.

Read More
Oct 30, 2021 16:55 IST

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score

A wicket and 11 runs from the second over of Dwaine Pretorius. A boundary each to Pathum Nissanka and Dasun Shanaka before the latter holed out. SL 112/6 in 17 overs.

Oct 30, 2021 16:53 IST

SA vs SL Live Score

OUT! Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanka holes out on 11. He had collected a lucky four off the previous delivery - a thick outside edge to third man.  However, his attempt at an aerial shot proved to be his end with Kagiso Rabada taking a diving catch at sweeper cover. SL 110/6 in 16.4 overs.

Advertisement
Oct 30, 2021 16:49 IST

Live Score, SA vs SL

Anrich Nortje is back.  With a boundary of the final delivery of the over, Dasun Shanka brings up Sri Lanka’s 100 runs as well. Seven runs from the over. Score 101/5 in 16 overs.

Oct 30, 2021 16:45 IST

FIFTY for Pathum Nissanka

T20I career’s second half-century from Sri Lanka batter Pathum Nissanka - both have been scored at the ongoing world cup. Reaches the milestone with a single off 46th delivery faced. He’s the sole reason why SL innings hasn’t wilted today. Meanwhile Dwaine Pretorious is into the attack with the death-overs underway. Just two runs in it. SL 94/5 in 15 overs.

Oct 30, 2021 16:40 IST

Shamsi Ends His Spell

Tabraiz Shamsi ends his spell with another wicket. Just three runs and a wicket in his final over of the contest. He now has 32 wickets this year which is the most by any bowler in T20I history during a calendar year. His figures: 3.17. SL 92/5 in 14 overs.

Oct 30, 2021 16:38 IST

Shamsi Gets His Third

OUT! Wanindu Hasaranga takes the aerial route and Aiden Markram does well at long-on and makes no mistake completing a low catch. Hasaranga out on 4. World’s top-ranked T20I bowler continues to dent SL innings. Score 91/5 in 13.4 overs.

Advertisement
Oct 30, 2021 16:35 IST

Live Score, SA vs SL

Pathum Nissanka is unfazed with the wickets falling at the other end. Keshav Maharaj starts his final over with a short delivery and Nissanka muscles it to mid-wicket region for a maximum. Four more singles from it take the total from the over to 10. And Maharaj ends his spell. His figures: 0/34. SL 89/4 in 13 overs.

Oct 30, 2021 16:31 IST

End of Another Successful Shamsi Over

The third over of Tabraiz Shamsi began with a spanking from Pathum Nissanka as he lofted it over extra cover for a four. However, Shamsi came back strongly to get a wicker in Avishka Fernando. Seven runs and a wicket in the over. SL 79/4 in 12 overs.

Oct 30, 2021 16:29 IST

T20 World Cup, SA vs SL Live Updates

OUT! Second wicket for Tabraiz Shamsi. And second caught and bowled today for the SA spinner. This time the victim is Avishka Fernando who chips the fourth delivery back to the left-armer. He scored 3 off 5. SL 77/4 in 11.4 overs.

Oct 30, 2021 16:28 IST

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score

Keshav Maharaj continues. There was an appeal for lbw off his very first delivery. There was a run out chance as well but SL batter survived Pathum Nissanka survived both. SA though went for the review and the umpire call meant Nissanka was adjudged not out. Five runs and a wicket in the over. SL 72/3 in 11 overs.

Oct 30, 2021 16:22 IST

SA vs SL Live Score

At the halfway stage, Sri Lanka are 67/3. There was an appeal for stumping in the over which was referred to the TV umpire. Quinton de Kock did take the bails off in a jiff but Pathum Nissanka was safely inside. Six runs and a wicket in the over of Tabraiz Shamsi.

Oct 30, 2021 16:16 IST

Live Score, SA vs SL: One Brings Tow

OUT! Tabraiz Shamsi has his man. A soft dismissal this one as Bhanuka Rajapaska has handed an easy catch to Shamsi without opening his account. This was flighted and all Rajapaska could manage was chip it back to the bowler. SL 62/3 in 9.3 overs.

Oct 30, 2021 16:13 IST

T20 World Cup, SA vs SL Live Updates

So that was a mixed over for Sri Lanka. Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka belted a six each in the over of Keshav Maharaj. However, a suicidal second run undid the good work done in the over as Asalanka was run out. 15 runs and a wicket in the over. SL 61/2 in 9 overs.

Oct 30, 2021 16:12 IST

SA vs SL Live: Asalanka Run-out on 21

OUT! That’s utter waste. Charith Asalanka was the man-in-form and had done well for his 21 but some brilliant work from the deep by Kagiso Rabada as he fired a pin point throw to wicketkeeper caught the SL batter short of his ground as he was looking to complete a second run. Asalanka struck two fours and a six. SL 61/2 in 8.5 overs.

Oct 30, 2021 16:07 IST

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score

Left-arm spin from both the ends right now. Tabraiz Shamsi into the attack now. Just two runs from his over - one via leg bye. He did appeal for lbw off the final delivery but it was turned down. SL 46/1 in 8 overs.

Oct 30, 2021 16:03 IST

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score

Left-arm orthodox Keshav Maharaj into the attack now. 1,1,1,1,1 - five singles off his first five deliveries before he finishes the over with a dot ball. SL 44/1 in 7 overs.

Oct 30, 2021 16:00 IST

SL 39/1 in Powerplay

Charith Asalanka on the prowl. Anrich Nortje drops short and Asalanka pulls it to mid-wicket region to collect his first boundary. And then follows that with a superb on-drive for a second successive four. 13 runs from the over. Sri Lanka have made 39/1 in Powerplay.

Oct 30, 2021 15:54 IST

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score

Kagiso Rabada replaces Aiden Markram. And Pathum Nissanka launches the third delivery of his first over to wide long-on for his second boundary of the innings. Six runs from the over take SL’s total to 26/1 in 5 overs.

Oct 30, 2021 15:50 IST

SA vs SL Live Score

End of a successful over from Anrich Nortje. Just three runs and a wicket from his over. Sri Lanka have been jolted early. Score 20/1 in 4 overs.

Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

SA vs SL Live Score

OUT! Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanka holes out on 11. He had collected a lucky four off the previous delivery - a thick outside edge to third man.  However, his attempt at an aerial shot proved to be his end with Kagiso Rabada taking a diving catch at sweeper cover. SL 110/6 in 16.4 overs.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

Live Score, SA vs SL

Anrich Nortje is back.  With a boundary of the final delivery of the over, Dasun Shanka brings up Sri Lanka's 100 runs as well. Seven runs from the over. Score 101/5 in 16 overs.
Advertisement
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

FIFTY for Pathum Nissanka

T20I career's second half-century from Sri Lanka batter Pathum Nissanka - both have been scored at the ongoing world cup. Reaches the milestone with a single off 46th delivery faced. He's the sole reason why SL innings hasn't wilted today. Meanwhile Dwaine Pretorious is into the attack with the death-overs underway. Just two runs in it. SL 94/5 in 15 overs.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

Shamsi Ends His Spell

Tabraiz Shamsi ends his spell with another wicket. Just three runs and a wicket in his final over of the contest. He now has 32 wickets this year which is the most by any bowler in T20I history during a calendar year. His figures: 3.17. SL 92/5 in 14 overs.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

Shamsi Gets His Third

OUT! Wanindu Hasaranga takes the aerial route and Aiden Markram does well at long-on and makes no mistake completing a low catch. Hasaranga out on 4. World's top-ranked T20I bowler continues to dent SL innings. Score 91/5 in 13.4 overs.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

Live Score, SA vs SL

Pathum Nissanka is unfazed with the wickets falling at the other end. Keshav Maharaj starts his final over with a short delivery and Nissanka muscles it to mid-wicket region for a maximum. Four more singles from it take the total from the over to 10. And Maharaj ends his spell. His figures: 0/34. SL 89/4 in 13 overs.
Advertisement
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

End of Another Successful Shamsi Over

The third over of Tabraiz Shamsi began with a spanking from Pathum Nissanka as he lofted it over extra cover for a four. However, Shamsi came back strongly to get a wicker in Avishka Fernando. Seven runs and a wicket in the over. SL 79/4 in 12 overs.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

T20 World Cup, SA vs SL Live Updates

OUT! Second wicket for Tabraiz Shamsi. And second caught and bowled today for the SA spinner. This time the victim is Avishka Fernando who chips the fourth delivery back to the left-armer. He scored 3 off 5. SL 77/4 in 11.4 overs.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score

Keshav Maharaj continues. There was an appeal for lbw off his very first delivery. There was a run out chance as well but SL batter survived Pathum Nissanka survived both. SA though went for the review and the umpire call meant Nissanka was adjudged not out. Five runs and a wicket in the over. SL 72/3 in 11 overs.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

SA vs SL Live Score

At the halfway stage, Sri Lanka are 67/3. There was an appeal for stumping in the over which was referred to the TV umpire. Quinton de Kock did take the bails off in a jiff but Pathum Nissanka was safely inside. Six runs and a wicket in the over of Tabraiz Shamsi.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

Live Score, SA vs SL: One Brings Tow

OUT! Tabraiz Shamsi has his man. A soft dismissal this one as Bhanuka Rajapaska has handed an easy catch to Shamsi without opening his account. This was flighted and all Rajapaska could manage was chip it back to the bowler. SL 62/3 in 9.3 overs.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

T20 World Cup, SA vs SL Live Updates

So that was a mixed over for Sri Lanka. Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka belted a six each in the over of Keshav Maharaj. However, a suicidal second run undid the good work done in the over as Asalanka was run out. 15 runs and a wicket in the over. SL 61/2 in 9 overs.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

SA vs SL Live: Asalanka Run-out on 21

OUT! That's utter waste. Charith Asalanka was the man-in-form and had done well for his 21 but some brilliant work from the deep by Kagiso Rabada as he fired a pin point throw to wicketkeeper caught the SL batter short of his ground as he was looking to complete a second run. Asalanka struck two fours and a six. SL 61/2 in 8.5 overs.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score

Left-arm spin from both the ends right now. Tabraiz Shamsi into the attack now. Just two runs from his over - one via leg bye. He did appeal for lbw off the final delivery but it was turned down. SL 46/1 in 8 overs.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score

Left-arm orthodox Keshav Maharaj into the attack now. 1,1,1,1,1 - five singles off his first five deliveries before he finishes the over with a dot ball. SL 44/1 in 7 overs.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

SL 39/1 in Powerplay

Charith Asalanka on the prowl. Anrich Nortje drops short and Asalanka pulls it to mid-wicket region to collect his first boundary. And then follows that with a superb on-drive for a second successive four. 13 runs from the over. Sri Lanka have made 39/1 in Powerplay.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score

Kagiso Rabada replaces Aiden Markram. And Pathum Nissanka launches the third delivery of his first over to wide long-on for his second boundary of the innings. Six runs from the over take SL's total to 26/1 in 5 overs.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

SA vs SL Live Score

End of a successful over from Anrich Nortje. Just three runs and a wicket from his over. Sri Lanka have been jolted early. Score 20/1 in 4 overs.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

Nortje Draws The First Blood

OUT! Anrich Nortje draws the first blood as he cleans up dangerman Kusal Perera on 7. The lefty went to his left and wanted to put this length delivery towards the leg-side but missed it completely with the ball crashing on the middle stump. SL 20/1 in 3.5 overs.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

T20 World Cup, SA vs SL Live Updates

Aiden Markram continues. And there was a loud appeal for lbw against Kusal Perera after he wend down on one knee for a slog sweep but was beaten with the ball hitting his back thigh pad. However, the umpire turned down the appeal and SA went for the DRS. Ball-tracker showed the ball was pitched outside off. Three runs from the over. SL 17/0 in 3 overs.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score

Sri Lanka are up and running. Anrich Nortje, right-arm fast joins from the other end. And Pathum Nissanka cuts one outside off while rooted and gets a thick inside edge that evades the stumps and the ball rushes to the boundary. Kusal Perera ends the over with a convincing boundary - a glance to fine leg. Nine runs from the over. SL 14/0 in 2 overs.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

SA vs SL Live Score

Five singles from the first over of Aiden Markram. Both Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera are off the mark. SL 5/0 in 1 over.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

Match about to get underway

We are through with the national anthems. Good to see Quinton de Kock back behind the stumps. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera are the two SL openers. SA will start with a spinner - Aiden Markram.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

Dasun Shanaka at the toss

We have played a couple of games, so the ball might keep low. Bowlers and batters have been exposed to this wicket before, so that might be an advantage for us. We have planned after that loss against SA, so hopefully we'll be able to execute them today.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

Temba Bavuma at the toss

The team is feeling much better, de Kock is in a much better state. The first 5 overs will be key for us. We are expecting the pitch to be different here in Sharjah. We are expecting it be a slow and low wicket.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

Sri Lanka Playing XI

Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

Sri Lanka Team Changes

None. They are playing the same team
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

SA Playing XI

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

SA Team Change

Just one change in South Africa's team eleven. Quinton de Kock, who skipped the match vs West Indies is back and out goes Heinrch Klaasen.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

SA Win Toss

SA vs SL Live Score: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss and opted to bowl first. Big News is that Quinton de Kock is back in SA playing XI.
Oct 30, 2021 04:32 IST

South Africa Face Sri Lanka

Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage from the Group 1, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 to be played between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today.
Oct 30, 2021 16:45 IST

FIFTY for Pathum Nissanka

Oct 30, 2021 16:38 IST

Shamsi Gets His Third

Oct 30, 2021 16:00 IST

SL 39/1 in Powerplay

Oct 30, 2021 15:49 IST

Nortje Draws The First Blood

Oct 30, 2021 15:08 IST

Sri Lanka Team Changes

Oct 30, 2021 15:06 IST

SA Team Change

Oct 30, 2021 15:05 IST

SA Win Toss

Oct 30, 2021 16:45 IST

FIFTY for Pathum Nissanka

Oct 30, 2021 16:38 IST

Shamsi Gets His Third

Oct 30, 2021 16:00 IST

SL 39/1 in Powerplay

Oct 30, 2021 15:49 IST

Nortje Draws The First Blood

Oct 30, 2021 15:08 IST

Sri Lanka Team Changes

Oct 30, 2021 15:06 IST

SA Team Change

Oct 30, 2021 15:05 IST

SA Win Toss

Read more

Sri Lanka would like to use the familiarity with the venue to their advantage, while South Africa would be keen to brush aside the Dasun Shanaka-led side’s challenge, the way they did during the series in Colombo earlier this year, when the teams clash in their ICC T20 World Cup ‘Super 12’ match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium later on Saturday.

Sri Lanka have played two of their games in Sharjah and the experience will come in handy against a side that had beaten them 3-0 in a T20I series last month at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

“To be honest, we have to assess the conditions first. Hopefully playing two games there (Sharjah) have a favour in our side so we can read the wickets really well, so I feel we are slightly ahead of South Africa team,” a confident Sri Lanka captain, Dasun Shanaka said ahead of the game later on Saturday.

“You know, the Sharjah wicket is always two-paced, so even in the last game West Indies and Bangladesh we saw that ball is going up and down,” added Shanaka.

Travelling to Sri Lanka in September, South Africa emphatically won all three matches. Defending 163 in the first game, Temba Bavuma’s players went on to win the next two matches by nine and 10 wickets respectively.

Both sides have had similar fates in the tricky Group 1. While the Proteas lost their opening game to Australia in the ‘Super 12s’, they came back strongly to defeat the West Indies. Sri Lanka too lost to Australia before overcoming Bangladesh.

Having entered the tournament through Group A of the First Round, Sri Lanka have proved many of their doubters wrong, with their defeat to Australia the only blemish in five matches. The team under Shanaka and coach Mickey Arthur has performed consistently and is a far cry from the one that lost the series to the Proteas.

South Africa, despite the ‘Black Lives Matter’ controversy, mustered a winning performance against the West Indies, chasing a target of 144 set by the defending champions. Reeza Hendricks opened the innings with a confident 39 coming in for the absent Quinton de Kock, with Rassie van der Dussen (43 not out) and Aiden Markram (51 not out) making light work of the task.

Since South Africa’s last match, opener and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock has declared his availability for the fixture, should he be considered.

Markram is coming into the match on the back of knocks of 40 and an unbeaten 51 in South Africa’s opening two games here. The middle-order batter has an impressive record in the format this year, where he has amassed 499 runs at an average of 45.3 in 13 innings.

For Shanaka, his side has no injury concerns, with spinner Maheesh Theekshana returning in their defeat to Australia. Shanaka would be relying heavily on Wanindu Hasaranga to deliver against the Proteas later on Saturday after wickets were hard to come by for the Islanders during the home T20I series against South Africa.

The all-rounder has been consistent across formats in the last couple of years. In the World Cup so far, he has proven to be the same, having scored 81 runs and taken eight wickets in five matches played so far.

With both teams having lost a match in their Super 12 campaigns already, they sit precariously in the middle of the group, knowing that a win will be needed to remain in touching distance with Australia and England, who also clash later on Saturday.

A defeat will mean an uphill task in the quest for a semifinal berth.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here